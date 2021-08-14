These Sports Bras Are So Comfortable and Supportive, Shoppers 'Can't Believe They Came from Amazon'
A great sports bra should be versatile: It needs to be comfortable enough to lounge in and supportive for the most intense workouts. It also shouldn't make you feel like you're restricted and can't comfortably move. Luckily, Amazon shoppers put this criss-cross sports bra to the test, and it passed.
The Double Couple criss-cross sports bra has moisture-wicking fabric made with cotton and spandex, which ensures that the bra doesn't leave your skin soaking wet after a workout. The elastic band on the bra has a wider width, so it gives when you move and doesn't leave your skin irritated, and it helps to support and hold everything in place.
The sports bra comes in various sizes and colors, with sizes ranging from small to 2XL. Shoppers recommend that if you are between sizes, it's best to size up, just so that it's a "perfect" fit. Aside from the versatile fit, the best feature of the sports bra? There is removable padding in the bra to consider — the detailed criss-cross straps in each one. The back of the bra has straps that cross and look great with any top, too.
Buy It! Double Couple Criss-Cross Sports Bra, $12.99–$14.99; amazon.com
The criss-cross sports bra is available in a set of three or five to get the most value. But, if you prefer to add just one of the shopper-loved bras to your collection, you have that option as well. Prices start at $12.99 for one bra and range up to $42.99.
Multiple Amazon shoppers urge others to simply "buy this" bra. One shopper writes, "I wear a 40D so it's really hard to find things that are a good price and that fit me and work well. When I workout, I like tighter fitting sports bras so they don't go anywhere. Not only do [these bras] do the job and are incredibly comfortable, they're also cute and that's always hard to find. I'd highly recommend"
As you scroll through the 1,100 five-star reviews, you'll see just how many shoppers praise the bra for its comfortable and accurate fit. One reviewer loves the criss-cross sports bra so much, they "can't believe this was from Amazon." They also add, "These are so comfortable. I hate cups that drift to the side all the time, and [with] these, [there] are minimal movements. Super comfy! The sizing guide is accurate."
A final shopper says they are just "obsessed" with the sports bras. "These are great sports bras! Super cute, the colors are spot on, and they are very stretchy, but a thicker fabric. Definitely fit true to size. Provide excellent support during workouts," they said.
Whether you need a comfortable sports bra to wear around the house or to your next yoga class or crossfit session, these sports bras have you covered. Grab yours now from Amazon.
Buy It! Double Couple Criss-Cross Sports Bra, $42.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.