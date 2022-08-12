This Flowy Dress with Pockets Is Being Called the 'Perfect Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale

When you're restocking your wardrobe, you're likely looking for pieces that are stylish and comfortable and can easily transition between seasons. That's where a solid dress comes in, and Amazon shoppers have found the one they're calling the "perfect closet staple."

The Doubcq Casual Flowy Pleated Dress with Pockets has garnered more than 6,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, is on sale, and has an additional coupon available at checkout that can bring the price down to $31, depending on which color you choose.

Made from rayon and spandex, the flowy dress is lightweight, stretchy, and breathable, making it ideal for hotter temperatures worn on its own, or layered with a jacket and some tights as fall's cooler air hits. Its loose fit flatters various body types and it stops right at the knee for additional coverage, even for those who are taller, according to shoppers. Oh, and the best part? It has pockets.

Available in sizes up to 3X, the "super cute" short sleeve dress comes in a wide selection of 29 colors and prints. There are numerous solid hues to choose from, including black, purple, and green, and patterns too, such as floral, polka dot, and camouflage.

Buy It! Doubcq Casual Flowy Pleated Dress with Pockets, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

And shoppers have nothing but praise for this versatile dress that can be worn to the office, on vacation, and everywhere in between. One five-star reviewer said, "I wear it to work with pumps during the week and on the weekend with flip-flops to run errands." Another shopper simply shared: "How could you NOT like a comfortable T-shirt fabric dress that is ever so flattering?"

If you're looking for a dress to wear during these last few weeks of summer and in the months ahead, Amazon shoppers agree the Doubcq Casual Flowy Pleated Dress with Pockets is what you want to add to your cart right now.

