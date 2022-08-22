Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Say This Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets Is the Most Comfortable Outfit They Own Plus, it's on sale right now for $32 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon You never know which kind of weather you're going to get once fall hits, so you have to be ready to shed or add layers at any moment. Pieces that are flowy and breezy while offering more coverage than your warm weather 'fits will help you stay cool yet look fall-ready, and the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit does exactly that. Shoppers can't stop buying this transitional jumpsuit, which has been topping Amazon's Clothing Movers and Shakers chart over the past week. Plus, it's on sale right now in multiple colors for $32. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Black, $31.85 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com If you're looking for cozy loungewear that feels as soft as sweatpants but looks nice enough to wear out to lunch, this jumpsuit is it. It's made of a comfy polyester and spandex blend that's lightweight and breathable to keep you cool, all while offering you full coverage of your legs. The sleeveless jumpsuit has a loose silhouette that feels flowy and stretches with you as you move about. It also flares out at the bottom, allowing you to wear it with sandals, sneakers, or booties to dress it up or dress it down for any occasion. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The casual jumper has an elastic waistband to enhance curves — plus it has pockets for holding small items or simply keeping your hands warm. With over 2,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit is a best-seller in the women's jumpsuit category on Amazon because of its fit and cozy material. One shopper called it "unbelievably flattering" and said they would "wear one of these rompers every day." Another person wrote that you can dress it up or down according to the weather. "For summertime, it has been a great cool and flowy piece," they said, adding that it "will transition well into fall with a jean jacket." Someone else called it "perfect for traveling." "It's the most comfortable outfit I own," said another reviewer. Right now, you can get the best-selling Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit on sale in multiple colors. Shop our favorites below. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Gray, $31.85 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Blue, $31.85 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Mint Green, $31.85 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Purple, $31.85 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Yellow, $31.85 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.