Shoppers Say This Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets Is the Most Comfortable Outfit They Own

You never know which kind of weather you're going to get once fall hits, so you have to be ready to shed or add layers at any moment. Pieces that are flowy and breezy while offering more coverage than your warm weather 'fits will help you stay cool yet look fall-ready, and the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit does exactly that.

Shoppers can't stop buying this transitional jumpsuit, which has been topping Amazon's Clothing Movers and Shakers chart over the past week. Plus, it's on sale right now in multiple colors for $32.

If you're looking for cozy loungewear that feels as soft as sweatpants but looks nice enough to wear out to lunch, this jumpsuit is it. It's made of a comfy polyester and spandex blend that's lightweight and breathable to keep you cool, all while offering you full coverage of your legs.

The sleeveless jumpsuit has a loose silhouette that feels flowy and stretches with you as you move about. It also flares out at the bottom, allowing you to wear it with sandals, sneakers, or booties to dress it up or dress it down for any occasion.

The casual jumper has an elastic waistband to enhance curves — plus it has pockets for holding small items or simply keeping your hands warm.

With over 2,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit is a best-seller in the women's jumpsuit category on Amazon because of its fit and cozy material.

One shopper called it "unbelievably flattering" and said they would "wear one of these rompers every day."

Another person wrote that you can dress it up or down according to the weather. "For summertime, it has been a great cool and flowy piece," they said, adding that it "will transition well into fall with a jean jacket." Someone else called it "perfect for traveling."

"It's the most comfortable outfit I own," said another reviewer.

Right now, you can get the best-selling Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit on sale in multiple colors. Shop our favorites below.

