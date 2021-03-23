The Amazon Dress That Customers Say ‘Fits Like a Dream’ Is on Sale for Under $30

Consider this your invitation to ditch leggings until fall. Don't worry, we won't suggest you pull on real pants just yet. Instead, treat yourself to the Dokotoo Mini Dress from Amazon — shoppers have dubbed it the "best dress" they've ever owned, and now that it's on sale for less than $30, it's even better.
It's easy to see why customers are enamored with this romantic dress just by glancing at it. It's feminine, it's flowy, and it comes in a handful of versatile colors and styles, including floral, leopard, and star prints, as well as short-sleeve and spaghetti-strap options. The lightweight material keeps the dress breezy and breathable for when warmer days hit, leading shoppers to call it "such a cute spring dress."
Among the 30 available styles, most seem to favor the one with balloon sleeves, a ruffle neckline, and a cheeky open-back design, wearing it for engagement photoshoots, baby showers, and date nights. Not only is this option perfect for transitional weather — style it with a coat and booties when it's cooler, wear it alone with sandals when it's not — it's also nearly 20 percent off right now.
Buy It! Dokotoo Mini Dress, $28.03 (orig. $33.98); amazon.com
Reviewers say if you follow the size guide, this dress "fits like a dream." A shopper who typically wears size 12 says, "This dress is gorgeous! The mid-section stretches, the upper area is nice and roomy, not too tight, and the bottom, beautiful and flowy."
The dress is so alluring, in fact, that one customer jokes, "When I put this dress on for [my husband], he fell in love all over again. The soft fabric, feminine ruffles, adorable print, and flattering neckline made this dress a hit!"
In addition to taking 18 percent off select styles, you can score extra savings when you buy multiple dresses from Dokotoo on Amazon. Shoppers who buy two items will receive an additional 3 percent off, shoppers who buy three items will receive an additional 5 percent off, and shoppers who buy five items will receive an additional 8 percent off.
Scroll to shop all the sale styles, and feel free to splurge on some of the non-sale options — they're still just $32.
