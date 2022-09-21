Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Call This Fall Shacket a 'Favorite Amazon Find,' and It Has Double Discounts “I received compliments all day!” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With the temperature steadily dropping, we're all placing swimsuits in storage and replacing our summer favorites with cozy flannels and fluffy slippers. And if you're in the market for a new fall jacket — or simply require a soft long-sleeve shirt to keep warm — you're in luck because Amazon has tons of fall-essential pieces heavily marked down right now. Start with the Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket, which currently includes double discounts and brings the price down to as little as $34 in some sizes and colors. The shacket is woven from 100 percent polyester, complete with button closures, a pocket on the chest, a floppy collar, and long sleeves that can be rolled up or down. Shoppers can style this piece any which way, whether they want to simply tie it around their waist, wear it buttoned up as a shirt, or keep it open as a shacket. Choose from a slew of colors and patterns, including blue plaid, red, and yellow, all of which are available in sizes S-XXL. Users recommend sizing up if you want a more oversized fit. Tuck the shirt into a pair of jeans, throw it over a fall dress, or wear it as an extra layer under a larger coat. And when it's time to be washed, the brand recommends either laundering it by hand or using laundry bags in the washing machine. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket, $34.20 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given the shacket a five-star rating, with many calling it their "favorite Amazon find" and "classy." One user said, "This is hands down my favorite clothing I have ever gotten from Amazon," while another enthused: "I received compliments all day!" A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "I wear it weekly." They explained that they had ordered a Free People shacket, but ended up returning it because it was wide and looked "frumpy." Plus, this was a "quarter of the cost and more flattering." They finished off by writing: "Every time I wear it I get compliments and they ask for the link!" Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket while it's on sale with double discounts. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket, $33.25 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.