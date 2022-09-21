Shoppers Call This Fall Shacket a 'Favorite Amazon Find,' and It Has Double Discounts

“I received compliments all day!”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 11:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down
Photo: Amazon

With the temperature steadily dropping, we're all placing swimsuits in storage and replacing our summer favorites with cozy flannels and fluffy slippers. And if you're in the market for a new fall jacket — or simply require a soft long-sleeve shirt to keep warm — you're in luck because Amazon has tons of fall-essential pieces heavily marked down right now.

Start with the Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket, which currently includes double discounts and brings the price down to as little as $34 in some sizes and colors. The shacket is woven from 100 percent polyester, complete with button closures, a pocket on the chest, a floppy collar, and long sleeves that can be rolled up or down. Shoppers can style this piece any which way, whether they want to simply tie it around their waist, wear it buttoned up as a shirt, or keep it open as a shacket.

Choose from a slew of colors and patterns, including blue plaid, red, and yellow, all of which are available in sizes S-XXL. Users recommend sizing up if you want a more oversized fit. Tuck the shirt into a pair of jeans, throw it over a fall dress, or wear it as an extra layer under a larger coat. And when it's time to be washed, the brand recommends either laundering it by hand or using laundry bags in the washing machine.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket, $34.20 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given the shacket a five-star rating, with many calling it their "favorite Amazon find" and "classy." One user said, "This is hands down my favorite clothing I have ever gotten from Amazon," while another enthused: "I received compliments all day!"

A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "I wear it weekly." They explained that they had ordered a Free People shacket, but ended up returning it because it was wide and looked "frumpy." Plus, this was a "quarter of the cost and more flattering." They finished off by writing: "Every time I wear it I get compliments and they ask for the link!"

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket, $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket while it's on sale with double discounts.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket, $33.25 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Shoppers Are Wearing This Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' with Everything They Own, and It's on Sale
SHEWIN Womens Long Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt
Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with Amazon's Best-Selling Flannel Shacket, and It's on Sale Now
Ainangua Women's Casual Wool Blend Long Plaid Shirt Jacket
Shoppers Say This Plaid Shacket Can 'Magically Tie Together' Most Outfits, and It's Under $50
PRETTYGARDEN Crew Neck Loose Knit Pullover Sweater
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
Fall Mini Dresses Under $40 Tout
If You Buy One Thing This Fall, Make It This Easy-to-Layer Dress Style — Available on Amazon for Under $40
ANRABESS Women Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Pullover
Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Super Cute' Sweater Dress, Now on Sale for as Little as $34
Sweats Roundup Tout
Shopper-Loved Sweats with Steep Discounts Are All Over Amazon — If You Know Where to Look
Amazon Fashion deals
I Shop Deals on the Internet for a Living, and Amazon's Fall Fashion Sale Is the Best Thing on the Site
PRETTYGARDEN Short Sleeve Crewneck Dress
Shoppers Say They've Found the 'Best Dress Ever,' and It's Just $35 at Amazon Right Now
CUPSHE Women's Long Sleeve Button Down Fitted Shirt
Dress Like Celebrities with This White Button-Down Shirt from Cupshe That's Now on Amazon
Inzcou Running Shoes
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
Zesica leopard print cardigan
Shoppers Are Calling This Now-$33 Lightweight Cardigan a 'Fall Essential'
Astylish Womens Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan
This Cozy Cardigan from Amazon Is a 'Cottagecore Wardrobe Staple,' and So Many Colors Are on Sale
Xieerduo Crewneck Top Tout
This Chart-Climbing Crew Neck That Shoppers Call 'Cozy' Is as Little as $25 at Amazon
merokeety striped high waist t shirt midi dress with pockets
This 'Flattering' Midi Dress with Pockets Is a 'Must-Buy' for Fall, Shoppers Say — and It's Less Than $32
Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals Tout
All of These Stylish Long-Sleeve Dresses for Fall Come from an Under-the-Radar Amazon Sale Section