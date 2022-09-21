Shoppers Call This Fall Shacket a 'Favorite Amazon Find,' and It Has Double Discounts

With the temperature steadily dropping, we're all placing swimsuits in storage and replacing our summer favorites with cozy flannels and fluffy slippers. And if you're in the market for a new fall jacket — or simply require a soft long-sleeve shirt to keep warm — you're in luck because Amazon has tons of fall-essential pieces heavily marked down right now.

Start with the Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket, which currently includes double discounts and brings the price down to as little as $34 in some sizes and colors. The shacket is woven from 100 percent polyester, complete with button closures, a pocket on the chest, a floppy collar, and long sleeves that can be rolled up or down. Shoppers can style this piece any which way, whether they want to simply tie it around their waist, wear it buttoned up as a shirt, or keep it open as a shacket.

Choose from a slew of colors and patterns, including blue plaid, red, and yellow, all of which are available in sizes S-XXL. Users recommend sizing up if you want a more oversized fit. Tuck the shirt into a pair of jeans, throw it over a fall dress, or wear it as an extra layer under a larger coat. And when it's time to be washed, the brand recommends either laundering it by hand or using laundry bags in the washing machine.

Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given the shacket a five-star rating, with many calling it their "favorite Amazon find" and "classy." One user said, "This is hands down my favorite clothing I have ever gotten from Amazon," while another enthused: "I received compliments all day!"

A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "I wear it weekly." They explained that they had ordered a Free People shacket, but ended up returning it because it was wide and looked "frumpy." Plus, this was a "quarter of the cost and more flattering." They finished off by writing: "Every time I wear it I get compliments and they ask for the link!"

Head to Amazon to get the Dokotoo Women's Corduroy Button Down Shacket while it's on sale with double discounts.

