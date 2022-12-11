This Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt Is 'So Warm' and 'Snuggly,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale at Amazon Now

One even said it's like "wearing the softest blanket in the world"

By Jenna Clark
Published on December 11, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Sweatshirt
Photo: Amazon

It's that time of year when coziness and comfort are likely at the top of everyone's holiday wish list, especially when it comes to clothing.

If you're looking to add a new piece to your cold-weather wardrobe rotation, look no further than the sweatshirt that an Amazon shopper said feels like they're "wearing the softest blanket in the world." The Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt has become a popular pick among shoppers, and it's on sale for $35 right now.

Made from 100 percent polyester, the hooded sweatshirt is plush and oversized, making it a solid go-to choice on those exceptionally chilly days. The pullover top features a 1/4-inch zipper at the neck, two drawcords that can be used to tighten the hood, and pockets on each side, which can be used to keep your hands warm and for storing valuables while heading out on a walk or running errands.

The sweatshirt is available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors, including solid hues and patterns. There are classic shades like black, gray, and dark blue, as well as leopard print, tie-dye, and plaid options. It's easy to clean too — just be sure to wash it in cold water with like colors and hang it to dry.

Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt, $34.99 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have raved about just how "warm and cozy" the oversized sweatshirt is, and some have even bought multiples, so it's no surprise that the sweater has garnered more than 4,000 perfect ratings.

Plus, many have complimented the loose fit that makes it ideal for layering. One five-star reviewer said they walk dogs often, so "this is on almost five days a week. [It's] so warm, snuggly, and soft." They added, "I have worn mine over a thin sweatshirt so you have room [underneath]."

A final shopper explained their fondness for the fuzzy sweatshirt best: "You know how you look at someone in a cozy outfit and you get cozy envy? Welcome to the cozy side of that moment. Everyone sees me and says 'wow! You look cozy!' And I absolutely am."

We have a feeling you'll appreciate this level of coziness, too. Check out the Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt while it's on sale.

Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt, $34.99 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt, $34.99 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

PicassoTiles 60 Piece Set 60pcs Magnet Building Tiles Clear Magnetic 3D Building Blocks Construction Playboards tout
Trust Me, Colorful Magnetic Tile Toys Are Just as Fun for Adults as They Are for Kids — and This Set Is on Sale
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves
ORORO Heated vests tout
Yes, You Need a Heated Jacket — and PEOPLE Tested's Top Pick Is on Sale on Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves
ORORO Heated vests tout
Yes, You Need a Heated Jacket — and PEOPLE Tested's Top Pick Is on Sale on Amazon Right Now
Rockettes Sneakers Interview
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala
Jennifer Garner Packed This Practical Black Tote Bag with Endless Supplies for a Family Road Trip
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket tout
Deal Alert! The 'Warm and Cozy' Fleece Jacket Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Up to 45% Off Right Now
Jennifer Lopez Green Houndstooth Coat Tout
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
anrabess-sweater-roundup-tout
This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters
Cariuma Pantone Viva Magenta
Cariuma's Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable Sneakers Now Come in the Newest Pantone Color of the Year
Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket
Shoppers Call This Puffer Jacket 'Soft and Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Nordstrom Skirts
9 Comfortable and Cozy Winter Skirts on Sale for Under $50 You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now
Amazon Shapewear Bodysuit tout
Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit 'Flattering' and 'Comfortable,' and It's on Sale
emily in paris sweater tout
Lily Collins Wore a Colorful Designer Sweater in the 'Emily in Paris' Trailer, and We Found Similar Looks for Less
Everywhere Belt Bag
Whoa! lululemon Just Restocked the Everywhere Belt Bag
ANRABESS Womens Oversized Crewneck
Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Comfortable' Sweater — and It's Up to 48% Off at Amazon
CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan BAREFOOT DREAMS
This Popular Cardigan from the Cozy Brand Celebs Are Fans of Is on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
Amazon Customer-Loved Cozy Finds
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Winter? These 13 Must-Have Cozy Fashion Finds — Starting at Just $25