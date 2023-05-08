Lifestyle Fashion This New Amazon Blouse with Puff Sleeves Is 'the Sweetest and Cutest Top,' According to Shoppers — and It's Under $30 “It’s one of my favorite shirts to wear now” By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 8, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland We've reached that point in the year when T-shirts, tank tops, and blouses are worn daily. If your basics collection is solid but you're looking to add some new pieces to your blouse options, Amazon has a newly-released floral top that has shoppers impressed. Made from 100% polyester, the Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse is "breathable and not clingy," making it "perfect" for spring and summer, according to reviewers. The blouse has a crew neckline and a relaxed fit and thanks to its smocked puff sleeves, floral print, and back keyhole detail, it stands out compared to other tunic blouses. Plus, it can be worn straight from the office and out to dinner with trousers or a skirt, or even while running weekend errands paired with jeans. It's available in sizes small through XXL and 11 different floral prints and colors, including black, sky blue, orange, pink, and khaki. Price varies by size and color, but styles range from $26 to $28, so you'll score a go-to blouse that can be worn all throughout the warmer months for under $30. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse in Black, $25.99–$26.99; amazon.com 9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44 So far, the new blouse has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings. One shopper shared that it "exceeded" their expectations, and called it the "sweetest and cutest top." An additional reviewer raved about the blouse's endless styling opportunities and said it's "super cute and goes with everything — shorts, jeans, [and] skirts." Others simply love how "cute and comfy" the blouse is. "I wasn't sure I'd like it, but it's one of my favorite shirts to wear now," said a shopper who gave the top a five-star rating. They continued, "It's not clingy, the fabric is breathable, and the color and pattern [are] super cute! I get compliments all the time when I wear it." Head to Amazon and snag the Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse, so you can add more options to your spring and summer wardrobe. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse in Sky Blue, $25.99–$26.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse in Orange, $27.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10 A Robot Vacuum Is the Mother's Day Gift She Really Wants, and This One from Shark Is 40% Off Right Now This 'Flattering and Comfortable' Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale Right Now