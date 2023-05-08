This New Amazon Blouse with Puff Sleeves Is 'the Sweetest and Cutest Top,' According to Shoppers — and It's Under $30

We've reached that point in the year when T-shirts, tank tops, and blouses are worn daily. If your basics collection is solid but you're looking to add some new pieces to your blouse options, Amazon has a newly-released floral top that has shoppers impressed.

Made from 100% polyester, the Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse is "breathable and not clingy," making it "perfect" for spring and summer, according to reviewers. The blouse has a crew neckline and a relaxed fit and thanks to its smocked puff sleeves, floral print, and back keyhole detail, it stands out compared to other tunic blouses. Plus, it can be worn straight from the office and out to dinner with trousers or a skirt, or even while running weekend errands paired with jeans.

It's available in sizes small through XXL and 11 different floral prints and colors, including black, sky blue, orange, pink, and khaki. Price varies by size and color, but styles range from $26 to $28, so you'll score a go-to blouse that can be worn all throughout the warmer months for under $30.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse in Black, $25.99–$26.99; amazon.com

So far, the new blouse has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings. One shopper shared that it "exceeded" their expectations, and called it the "sweetest and cutest top." An additional reviewer raved about the blouse's endless styling opportunities and said it's "super cute and goes with everything — shorts, jeans, [and] skirts."

Others simply love how "cute and comfy" the blouse is. "I wasn't sure I'd like it, but it's one of my favorite shirts to wear now," said a shopper who gave the top a five-star rating. They continued, "It's not clingy, the fabric is breathable, and the color and pattern [are] super cute! I get compliments all the time when I wear it."

Head to Amazon and snag the Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse, so you can add more options to your spring and summer wardrobe.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse in Sky Blue, $25.99–$26.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse in Orange, $27.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.