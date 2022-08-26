Shoppers Are Wearing This Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' with Everything They Own, and It's on Sale

"It's gorgeous. Beautiful material… Soft. Stylish. What more could you ask for?"

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Photo: Amazon

We are only weeks away from the season filled with cider donuts and pumpkin spice lattes, and with that comes the time to change up your wardrobe from those beloved tank tops and flowy dresses to warmer options like boots and jeans. But a fall outfit isn't truly complete without a good shacket, and that's where Amazon comes to the rescue.

The Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Jacket has racked up more than 5,300 five-star ratings, and right now, this shacket that's "perfect for fall weather" is on sale starting at just $27, depending on color and style.

Made from 100 percent polyester, the shirt jacket is comfortable and thick, making it ideal for those colder months when some extra fabric is needed to stay warm. Its loose fit flatters various body types, and it can be styled in different ways thanks to the button-up closure, whether worn with a pair of jeans and boots or open with a crop top and leggings for a more relaxed look.

This "cute and affordable" shacket features a bust pocket for added flare, too. Plus, Gigi Hadid was recently spotted wearing a shacket, attesting to the popularity of this trend.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Jacket in Beige, $27.19 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes up to XL, the shirt jacket comes in a wide selection of 36 colors and prints. There are numerous solid hues to choose from, including black, beige, and blue, and patterns too, such as plaid and color block.

And shoppers have nothing but praise for the "best-oversized jacket" that's been deemed a closet staple. One five-star reviewer said, "I now have two of these…They are lightweight, cute, and affordable. Might even order more colors once fall comes back around!"

Another shopper simply shared: "Absolutely love this! I wear it weekly… I also like that it is not extremely heavy so you can keep it on all day. Every time I wear it, I get compliments." A final five-star reviewer couldn't help but gush about the shirt jacket: "It's gorgeous. Beautiful material… Soft. Stylish. What more could you ask for?"

If you're looking for a new fall outfit, Amazon shoppers agree the Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Jacket is what you want to add to your cart right now.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Jacket in Black, $33.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Jacket in Sky Blue, $35.99; amazon.com

