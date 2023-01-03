Wearing This Cozy Cardigan Is 'Just Like Being Snuggled Up in a Blanket,' Shoppers Say, and It's on Sale Now

No matter how packed your closet may look, you can always justify making room for more knitwear during the winter. And if comfort is your number-one priority, an ultra-cozy cardigan is a perfect way to stay warm and look put together through the cold months ahead.

So, if you're looking to add some warmer staple pieces to your wardrobe, snag the Dokotoo Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan while it's on sale right now at Amazon. The sweater has racked up nearly 4,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called the sweater "perfect and a "must-have."

The "warm," "cozy," and "thick" cardigan features a cable knitted, ribbed, and pointelle design and has a relaxed fit. Thanks to its buttonless, open-front design, the sweater is easy to layer over just about everything in your closet, from a T-shirt and jeans to a casual dress or skirt paired with tights and boots. It provides solid coverage thanks to its long length and, as an added bonus, has two sizable front pockets.

Plus, the sweater is available in 32 different colors and prints, including neutrals like black and gray, winter-perfect hues like olive green, cream, and brown, and bold, colorful patterns. The sweater comes in sizes in sizes S to XXL, and it's on sale for just under $40 right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan in Solid Black, $38.89 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Since the sweater is intended to look slouchy and oversized, many shoppers recommend ordering a size down if you want a more fitted feel. However, tons of reviewers are quite pleased with its more blanket-like design. As one impressed shopper put it: "This is one of the most comfortable and warmest items I've ever had on my body. Just like being snuggled up in a blanket!"

"This sweater is everything! It's so thick and cozy. Perfect for winter," wrote a five-star reviewer, and an additional shopper explained, "I bought it to keep in my cold office and I'm considering buying another for home." They added, "It keeps me very warm."

Check out the Dokotoo Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan while it's still on sale for under $40 and add one (or a few!) to your winter wardrobe now.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan in Solid Green, $ $38.89 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan in Solid Brown, $39.89 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan in Aztc Red, $39.89 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan in Aztc Print Blue, $39.89 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.