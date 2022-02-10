Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is the 'Softest Piece of Clothing' Shoppers Have Ever Worn
When it comes to building your wardrobe, the right basics can go a long way. One everyday piece that's become a staple in Amazon shoppers' closets? This cozy best-selling sweatshirt.
Made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex, the Dofaoo crewneck sweatshirt feels ultra-soft. It has a loose fit and a curved high-low hem that reaches beneath the butt. The hem also features decorative double stitching. Shoppers have paired the top with everything from leggings and bike shorts to jeans and yoga pants. They also say it's the ideal thickness for layering under a vest or even a blazer. As far as footwear, opt for boots to dress it up or sneakers for a more casual look.
The top is available in 15 solid colors and runs from sizes small to XXL. If you're not sure what size to opt for, you can reference the brand's size chart in the product description. The price of the top varies by color, but a bunch of the colors are currently on sale for a little more than $22 — a great deal for a simple essential that you can build so many different outfits around. (Think of the low cost per wear!)
Right now, the top is the best-seller in the women's fashion hoodies and sweatshirts category on Amazon. Nearly 2,400 customers have given it a five-star rating, citing its color and fit. Many called out that unlike other looser sweatshirts, this one "drapes beautifully" and is "very flattering." One also raved that the high-low hem provides "enough coverage" in the back when paired with leggings.
In addition to its looser fit, the material of the sweatshirt is another reason why so many shoppers have described the sweatshirt as comfortable. One shopper even claimed that it's "truly the softest piece of clothing I have ever worn."
Head to Amazon to pick up the customer-favorite Dofaoo crewneck sweatshirt while it's still on sale in select colors.
