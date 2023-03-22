10 Disney T-Shirts from Amazon That'll Arrive Before Your Family's Next Trip to the Theme Parks

All of these Disney graphic tees are under $25

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Disney Shirts tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Spring is in the air, and for many, that means a spring break trip is right around the corner. Thanks to thrilling rides, delectable food, and an atmosphere filled with joy that brings everyone right back to childhood, those of all ages love traveling to Disneyland and Disney World.

And if you happen to be among the millions of fans heading to one of the theme parks in the coming weeks and want to represent your favorite characters and love for Disney, there are plenty of affordable and comfortable T-shirts to shop for right now at Amazon. In Amazon's Merch on Demand section, there are thousands of clothing and accessories categorized by theme, including pop culture, music icons, TV and movies, and more. There's a page dedicated to Disney T-shirts, too.

Below, we've rounded up some best-sellers and our top picks from the Disney merch available at Amazon, so you can stock up before your next trip to Disney.

Disney T-Shirts from Amazon's Merch on Demand

First up, a shirt with one of the most iconic Disney characters: Minnie Mouse. The lightweight T-shirt is made with a cotton-polyester blend that reviewers describe as soft and stretchy. The print is distressed for a vintage and worn look, and the shirt is available in five colors: white, pink, baby blue, and two different shades of gray.

The best-seller has racked up more than 1,000 five-star ratings from shoppers and plenty of glowing reviews. One shopper mentioned that they bought the shirt for themself and their granddaughter for a trip to Disney. "Cute and comfortable," they wrote. "I wore it all day and night. Love it. Washed and dried well. Still looks new."

Disney Minnie Mouse Distressed Vintage Leopard Bow Portrait T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Minnie Mouse Distressed Vintage Leopard Bow Portrait T-Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com

Celebrate spring with a fun and festive option like this shirt that features Mickey and Minnie standing together among springtime blossoms, baby chicks, and Easter eggs. Basically, it has everything that there is to love about the season! In addition to indulging your nostalgia, the shirt is acute option for the entire family to wear in the parks. There are plenty of color choices too, including royal blue, black, and white.

Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Springtime Easter T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Springtime Easter T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

While you're loading up on Mickey and Minnie Mouse shirts, don't forget about another beloved Disney character, the one and only Stitch. A fun addition to anyone's wardrobe, this Stitch T-shirt has different images of the little blue alien making various faces to show off his many different emotions. It comes in varying size ranges, so every member of your Disney crew can wear this shirt.

"My granddaughter loved this surprise gift. She wears it at least once a week. Stitch is her favorite!" shared one reviewer. Another impressed shopper praised the "very durable, thick, comfortable T-shirt material," and added that the "graphics on it are well done."

Disney Lilo & Stitch Emotions Of Stitch Panels T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Lilo & Stitch Emotions of Stitch Panels T-Shirt, $23.50; amazon.com

If you're looking to really get your crew excited for an upcoming Disney trip check out this Disney Mickey and Friends Disney Squad T-Shirt. The graphic tee features Mickey Mouse and his cartoon pals Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto, and it is a must-have for fans of the classic clubhouse characters. There are eight colors and an array of sizes to choose from, so there's sure to be one that will complement everyone in your group.

Disney Mickey And Friends Disney Squad T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Mickey And Friends Disney Squad T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Shop some more Disney-themed T-shirts below, and visit Disney's Amazon on Demand section to add even more magic to your wardrobe.

Disney Mickey And Friends Mickey Mouse Tropical Portrait T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Mickey and Friends Mickey Mouse Tropical Portrait T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Disney Mickey And Friends Daisy & Minnie Fashion Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Mickey and Friends Daisy & Minnie Fashion Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $19.99; amazon.com

Disney Mickey Mouse Classic Pose Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Classic Pose Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Disney Encanto We Don’t Talk About Bruno Dark Half Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Disney Mickey Mouse Retro Tie- Dye T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Retro Tie-Dye T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Short Sleeve T-Shirt Small
Amazon

Buy It! Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Vitabird C12 Wrinkle Serum Tout
5 Million Bottles of This $63 Vitamin C Powder Have Been Sold — and Right Now, It's Just $1
Taylor Swift Loafers Tout
Taylor Swift's Louboutin Loafers for the Eras Tour Cost $995, but This Similar Pair Is Going for Just $80
christina hall spring decor picks TOUT
Christina Hall's Top Spring Decor and Organization Picks from Amazon Start at $8
Related Articles
Disney 100 Year Anniversary Tout
Disney Launched a Special Collection at Amazon to Celebrate Its 100th Anniversary, and Finds Start at $15
Amazon Disney Holiday T-Shirts
Disney Is Selling the Most Festive Holiday T-Shirts on Amazon — All Under $25
Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup Tout
10 Floral Dresses, Blouses, and Skirts That Are Easy to Style for Spring — Starting at $9
Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront Tout
Amazon's New 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Storefront Is Filled with Groovy, Retro-Inspired Fashion Finds
Lady Gaga Oscars Tee
This $7 Tee Reminds Us of Lady Gaga's Simple but Stylish Rockstar Look at the Oscars
Amazon Spring Wedding Guest Dresses
10 Gorgeous Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $60 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Jenna Ortega Mother Denim Tout
Jenna Ortega Filmed 'Scream VI' in the Super Flattering Jean Style That Goes with Everything
Lala Kent Amazon Live Tout
Lala Kent Shared Her Amazon Fashion Must-Haves, Including a Pair of 'Hailey Bieber Earrings' and White Sneakers
Gigi Hadid Jennifer Garner Lea Michele
Jennifer Garner, Lea Michele, and More Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Basic Color from Head-to-Toe
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals pose in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in their shimmering new looks at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim Calif, that begins commemorating The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary on Jan. 27, 2023
Here Are All the New Attractions at Disneyland Resort in Celebration of Disney's 100th Anniversary
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Commerce Photo Composite
There Are 50,000+ Dresses on Amazon — but Shoppers Love These 10 the Best
chrissy teigen, john legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Daughter Luna's 6th Birthday with a Trip to Disneyland
Ted Lasso, Olive Penderghast
57 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Inspired By Movie and TV Characters
Amazon Essentials Fashion Dresses
There Are Thousands of Dresses on Amazon, but PEOPLE Editors Swear by These 9
Chance the Rapper, Taylor Bennett
Chance the Rapper Opens Up About His Brother and BFF for International Friendship Day