A Pair of 'Oh-So-Comfy' Flip-Flop House Slippers for Indoor and Outdoor Use Is 50% Off

We've finally reached the time of year when we replace heavy winter gear with lightweight picks that are more fitting for the warmer weather. For those not quite ready to leave behind cozier shoes in favor of some airier options though, Amazon has you covered with a pair of flip-flop slippers that are designed to be worn during those in-between days, both indoors and outdoors.

The Dearfoams Melanie Microfiber Terry Slippers are ideal to throw on when lounging around the house, and to wear while running out for a quick errand. The house slippers are made of plush terry microfiber that'll keep your toes warm despite the breathable thong style, and the insole has cushioned memory foam, so you'll always be comfortable no matter how long you wear them. They're available in sizes S–XL, and the sleet gray and pink option is a whopping 50 percent off right now, bringing the price to just $18.

Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Melanie Microfiber Terry Slippers, $18 (orig. $36); amazon.com

More than 1,000 shoppers have given the flip-flop slippers a perfect rating, and have highlighted their many perks in reviews. "These are perfect slippers for spring and summer," one impressed shopper shared. I got tired of my feet sweating in my previous slippers, so I was looking for something cooler. I found these, and they are oh-so-comfy." An additional reviewer said wearing the slippers "feels like you are walking on clouds."



A final shopper, who referred to themself as "a slipper and 'house shoe' connoisseur," praised the slippers "next level" memory foam cushioning that gives them a "spa-like vibe." They wrote, "I own more slippers than I'm proud to admit… These sandals are everything I've been searching for in a versatile shoe for indoor [use] and short travels to the mailbox or dog potty time." They urged shoppers to "buy them today."

Who doesn't want to walk around in comfort all spring and summer? As the weather gets warmer, a pair of cozy, comfy, and breezy house slippers are a must. Add this pair of slippers to your virtual cart before the deal ends.

