Shoppers Stay 'Warm and Cozy' in These Shearling Slippers from an Oprah-Approved Brand — and They're on Sale Now

One reviewer said they “may even prefer them” to pricier alternatives

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on December 20, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper with Wide Widths tout
Photo: Amazon

Whether you're slipping into them on a cold winter morning or after kicking off your work shoes, a good pair of slippers feels like luxury. If you haven't already invested in a pair or are in the market for new ones, you can snag some for up to 40 percent off right now from an Oprah-approved brand.

The Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers feature a padded, lightweight insole with 100 percent Australian shearling for extra coziness and support and a genuine suede outer shell. The outer sole provides plenty of traction, reducing your risk of slipping. And because they're sheepskin, they're temperature-regulated, so you can even wear them in the summer.

Amazon shoppers use the house shoes for lounging around at home, taking a morning walk, and running a quick errand. Normally, the slippers cost $75, and while sale prices depend on the color you opt for, you can get them for under $50.

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper with Wide Widths
Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers in Chestnut,

$44.95–$49.95 (orig. $75); amazon.com

The luxe slippers, which are available in sizes 6 through 11 in standard and wide widths, come in 13 colors, including patterns and solid hues. You can choose from darker colors like black, gray, and chestnut, as well as soft pastels and neutrals.

The multipurpose slippers have more than a thousand five-star reviews. One whimsical shopper stated, "Just call me Goldilocks, because I have finally found a slipper that fits!"

And a five-star reviewer wrote, "These are my favorite slippers!!" They added, "We have hardwood floors, so these are great and keep my feet so cozy and warm." They also noted that they went one size up from their usual, yet the slippers "fit very well!"

"They are an awesome alternative to Uggs," shared another five-star reviewer, who has a pair from the popular brand. They went on to say that the Dearfoams slippers "are very comparable. I may even prefer them."

If you're looking to treat yourself to a nice winter slipper, the Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers are a great option, especially while they're on sale. Shop more colors below.

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper with Wide Widths
Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers in Black, $44–$44.95 (orig. $75); amazon.com

Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper with Wide Widths
Amazon

Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slippers in Gray, $49.95 (orig. $75); amazon.com

