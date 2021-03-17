Nurses Love Dansko’s Best-Selling Clogs So Much, They Won’t Wear Any Other Shoe for a 12-Hour Shift

The "RN-approved" clogs are made with soft leather that's easy to break in. Its spacious toe box gives your feet enough room to spread out and prevent tightness or friction. The clogs come in wide and narrow sizes and feature a contoured midsole and a comfortable leather sock lining that provides arch support for conditions like plantar fasciitis and flat feet. The polyurethane (PU) frame on the inside and the heel counter backing offer stability, and the PU outsole has a "rocker bottom," which is designed to absorb shock with every step.