You Can Snag These $80 Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking on Air' for as Little as $18 at Amazon

Spring is the time of year when people are incessantly attempting to "get their steps in" on a daily basis. If you've found yourself on your feet more often now than you were in the winter, it might be time to ditch the beat-up kicks from last year's walking season.

These Damyuan Lightweight Running Shoes would make a great addition to anyone's shoe rack since they are majorly functional and fashionable. And if you act fast, you can snag a pair on super sale for up to 77 percent off at Amazon.

The sneakers feature a sock-like silhouette made from breathable mesh, which is especially nice during warmer months. The flexible fabric upper perfectly forms to the shape of your foot, nipping uncomfortable friction and tightness in the bud. Plus, the knit fabric is machine-washable, so you can breathe easy if you scuff up your new white sneakers while you're out and about.

Amazon

Buy It! Damyuan Lightweight Running Shoes in White, $17.99–$39.99 (orig. $79); amazon.com

The sole of the shoe is made from durable, non-slip, and shock-absorbing ethylene vinyl acetate (aka: EVA), which makes them great for a variety of activities on a variety of terrains, according to the brand. And in addition to their support, the soft, cushioned insole is plenty comfortable to wear all day long. In fact, one shopper called the sneakers "extremely lightweight" and compared them to "walking on air."

What's more, the shoes boast an easy slip-on design with adjustable laces to customize your perfect fit. They're available in women's sizes 5.5 through 10.5 and in 13 styles, including bold colors like pink and red, as well as everyday neutrals like black and gray. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Amazon

Buy It! Damyuan Lightweight Running Shoes in Pink, $17.99–$39.99 (orig. $79); amazon.com

More than 4,500 Amazon shoppers have given the Damyuan Lightweight Running Shoes a perfect rating. One reviewer that works as a floor nurse and is on their feet for up to "16 hours a day" said "[their] legs do not get tired nor does [their] back hurt" when they wear these sneakers. They also noted that the shoes "work great" for their "wide feet."

Another user wore them when they were "on their feet all day" while teaching, waitressing, and working retail — they raved: "These shoes never failed me once. I highly recommend these [shoes] if you are on a budget and need comfort throughout your day. Great price and excellent quality."

Give your spring wardrobe a functional and fashionable upgrade with the Damyuan Lightweight Running Shoes while they're up to 77 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Damyuan Lightweight Running Shoes in Black, $17.99–$39.99 (orig. $79); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.