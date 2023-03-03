Lifestyle Fashion Amazon's New 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Storefront Is Filled with Groovy, Retro-Inspired Fashion Finds And we gathered some of the best tops, jeans, dresses, accessories, and more starting at $17 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. Published on March 3, 2023 08:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are here — and so are tons of retro-inspired clothes and accessories on the show's exclusive Amazon storefront. Yesterday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the first three episodes of the book-to-small-screen miniseries. Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, the show is based on the New York Time's best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which tells the story of a rock band in the '70s — and yes, you can still read or listen to the book on Audible before the final episode drops on March 24. But if you can't wait, you can also stream the show for free when you sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial. And for fans of the book, seeing stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone bring their beloved characters to life has been nothing short of fun, especially when it comes to all the fashion. The show has already rocked our world, but it's rocked our closets even more. The carefree boho vibes, the colorful retro feels, and the fun, free-flowing pieces? We want them all, and thanks to Amazon, finding affordable lookalikes to steal your favorite character's style has never been so easy. Shop Daisy Jones & The Six- Inspired Styles: Free People Love Letter Cami, $38; amazon.com L'Vow Glittering Mesh Sequin Fringed Shawl Wrap, $19.99; amazon.com Daisy Jones & the Six Vintage Band Logo Premium T-Shirt, $20.99; amazon.com Tasiso Dainty Moon and Star Pendant Necklace, $16.99; amazon.com SweatyRocks Solid Ribbed Knit Raglan Long Sleeve Crop Top, $26.99; amazon.com Zesica Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress, $41.99–$43.99; amazon.com Levi's Daisy Denim Halter Top, $79.50; amazon.com Essie Daisy Jones & The Six Inspired Nail Polish Set, $37.31; amazon.com Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $89.50; amazon.com Mayfasey Elegant High Split Flare Sleeve Maxi Dress with Cape, $52.89; amazon.com SweatyRocks Casual Long Sleeve Striped Cropped T-Shirt, $26.99–$27.99; amazon.com Nlife Shiny Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $35.99; amazon.com Daisy Jones & The Six Aurora Vinyl, $27.98; amazon.com The Exact LEGO Flowers Set That Made an Appearance on 'Abbott Elementary' Is on Sale Right Now Take this Free People Love Letter Cami, for example. It looks uncannily similar to the one lead Daisy (played by Keough) wears in one of the episodes, and you can snap it up for $38. It has a subtle floral pattern and its ivory hue is one that no matter which decade you're in, is always a safe fashion bet. Wear the top with a pair of Levi's Women's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, and it's a dead ringer for Daisy's killer outfit. Amazon Buy It! Free People Women's Love Letter Cami, $38; amazon.com As for something with a little more star power, there's this L'Vow Glittering Mesh Sequin Fringed Shawl Wrap, which comes in a beautiful gold and black color, and is similar to one see-through item seen on Keough in the trailer. We may not have a need for stage outfits, but summer is coming, and it would make for a fun cover-up. Another sparkling piece is the Nlife Shiny Long Sleeve Bodysuit. The $36 bodysuit is available in multiple sparkly colors like silver and dark blue, and different necklines. It's definitely eye-catching, and even more so when worn with another statement piece, but because of the neutral black undertones, you can easily scale the look back with some fluffy Ugg slip-ons and comfy pants. Amazon Buy It! L'Vow Glittering Mesh Sequin Fringed Shawl Wrap, $19.99; amazon.com If you want to feel like a real Daisy Jones & The Six fan, you can also grab an official merch T-shirt for just $21, and dance your heart out to the official album, Aurora, on vinyl. As we know, accessories complete any look — and Amazon's got those, too. To feel some star energy, grab the Tasiso Dainty Moon and Star Pendant Necklace. The dangly moon pendant together with the tiny star on the chain looks super expensive, yet costs only $17. Head to Amazon now to shop more Daisy Jones & The Six-inspired finds. Amazon Buy It! Daisy Jones & the Six Vintage Band Logo Premium T-Shirt, $20.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tasiso Dainty Moon and Star Pendant Necklace, $16.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! SweatyRocks Solid Ribbed Knit Raglan Long Sleeve Crop Top, $26.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress, $41.99–$43.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's Daisy Denim Halter Top, $79.50; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Essie Daisy Jones & The Six Inspired Nail Polish Set, $37.31; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $89.50; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mayfasey Elegant High Split Flare Sleeve Maxi Dress with Cape, $52.89; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! SweatyRocks Casual Long Sleeve Striped Cropped T-Shirt, $26.99–$27.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Nlife Shiny Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $35.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Daisy Jones & The Six Aurora Vinyl, $27.98; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 