Amazon's New 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Storefront Is Filled with Groovy, Retro-Inspired Fashion Finds

And we gathered some of the best tops, jeans, dresses, accessories, and more starting at $17

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are here — and so are tons of retro-inspired clothes and accessories on the show's exclusive Amazon storefront.

Yesterday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the first three episodes of the book-to-small-screen miniseries. Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, the show is based on the New York Time's best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which tells the story of a rock band in the '70s — and yes, you can still read or listen to the book on Audible before the final episode drops on March 24. But if you can't wait, you can also stream the show for free when you sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

And for fans of the book, seeing stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone bring their beloved characters to life has been nothing short of fun, especially when it comes to all the fashion. The show has already rocked our world, but it's rocked our closets even more. The carefree boho vibes, the colorful retro feels, and the fun, free-flowing pieces? We want them all, and thanks to Amazon, finding affordable lookalikes to steal your favorite character's style has never been so easy.

Shop Daisy Jones & The Six- Inspired Styles:

Take this Free People Love Letter Cami, for example. It looks uncannily similar to the one lead Daisy (played by Keough) wears in one of the episodes, and you can snap it up for $38. It has a subtle floral pattern and its ivory hue is one that no matter which decade you're in, is always a safe fashion bet. Wear the top with a pair of Levi's Women's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, and it's a dead ringer for Daisy's killer outfit.

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Free People Women's Love Letter Cami, $38; amazon.com

As for something with a little more star power, there's this L'Vow Glittering Mesh Sequin Fringed Shawl Wrap, which comes in a beautiful gold and black color, and is similar to one see-through item seen on Keough in the trailer. We may not have a need for stage outfits, but summer is coming, and it would make for a fun cover-up.

Another sparkling piece is the Nlife Shiny Long Sleeve Bodysuit. The $36 bodysuit is available in multiple sparkly colors like silver and dark blue, and different necklines. It's definitely eye-catching, and even more so when worn with another statement piece, but because of the neutral black undertones, you can easily scale the look back with some fluffy Ugg slip-ons and comfy pants.

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! L'Vow Glittering Mesh Sequin Fringed Shawl Wrap, $19.99; amazon.com

If you want to feel like a real Daisy Jones & The Six fan, you can also grab an official merch T-shirt for just $21, and dance your heart out to the official album, Aurora, on vinyl.

As we know, accessories complete any look — and Amazon's got those, too. To feel some star energy, grab the Tasiso Dainty Moon and Star Pendant Necklace. The dangly moon pendant together with the tiny star on the chain looks super expensive, yet costs only $17.

Head to Amazon now to shop more Daisy Jones & The Six-inspired finds.

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Daisy Jones & the Six Vintage Band Logo Premium T-Shirt, $20.99; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Tasiso Dainty Moon and Star Pendant Necklace, $16.99; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Solid Ribbed Knit Raglan Long Sleeve Crop Top, $26.99; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V-Neck Maxi Dress, $41.99–$43.99; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Daisy Denim Halter Top, $79.50; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Essie Daisy Jones & The Six Inspired Nail Polish Set, $37.31; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Premium Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans, $89.50; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Mayfasey Elegant High Split Flare Sleeve Maxi Dress with Cape, $52.89; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Casual Long Sleeve Striped Cropped T-Shirt, $26.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Nlife Shiny Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $35.99; amazon.com

Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Daisy Jones & The Six Aurora Vinyl, $27.98; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Snapped a Mirror Selfie in the Casual Jean Style You Can Get for $32
gigi hadid, hailey bieber, emma stone
Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Are Bringing Back the Comfy Shoe Style You Probably Used to Wear to School
Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Tout
Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off
Related Articles
gigi hadid, hailey bieber, emma stone
Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Are Bringing Back the Comfy Shoe Style You Probably Used to Wear to School
Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Tout
Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off
Ree Drummond New Collection Launch
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart Is 'Bursting with Spring Color and Fun'
Bofell Lounge Sets Tout
This Amazon Customer-Loved Loungewear Set Has Major 'Celeb at the Airport' Energy — and It's Only $35
AnotherChill Women's Casual Lounge Slip Long Dress Tout
This 'Ridiculously Comfortable' Slip Dress from Amazon Has Over 2,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It's Only $27
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
Is Daisy Jones & the Six a Real Band? Here's Everything to Know
Mila Kunis Loci Sneaker Restock Tout
Mila Kunis' Courtside Sneakers Have Sold Out 10 Times, but They're Finally Back in Stock
Laura Dern attends the "The Son" Premiere
Laura Dern's Flowy Floor-Length Dress Featured This Flattering Detail — Shop Similar Styles Starting at $20
Anyally Women's Summer Dressy Chiffon Blouse Tout
This Newly Released $27 Chiffon Blouse Is Already a Top-Seller at Amazon, and It Comes in 28 Colors
The Princess of Wales attends the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium
Kate Middleton's Latest Rewear Is a Houndstooth Coat, Shop 7 Similar Styles
Kate Hudson Belt Bag TOUT
Kate Hudson's Oversized Belt Bag Is a Smart Choice for Moms On the Go — and These Lookalikes Start at $14
Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras Padded Strappy Criss Cross Cropped Bras
This Trending Sports Bra Is So 'Comfy' That Shoppers Forget They're Wearing It, and It's on Sale
VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women with Pockets TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding These Top-Rated Sweatpants to Their Carts, and Now They're 40% Off
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
best clothing rental services
Sport New Looks Whenever You Want with These 8 Clothing Rental Services
JW Pei spring bags at Amazon
The Affordable Handbag Brand Oprah and Hailey Bieber Have Carried Dropped New Spring Purses — Starting at $30