Amazon Shoppers Say This $20 Utility Dress Is One of Their ‘Best Clothing Purchases from Any Retailer Ever’

It comes in three colors
By Sanah Faroke
May 19, 2021 10:00 PM
The perfect summertime outfit is relaxed, soft, and breathable. It's truly the only way to beat the heat. If you're on the lookout for a breathable shirt dress with a fun, edgy look, Amazon shoppers would point you toward the Daily Ritual Utility Dress. Select colors start at just $20, and one person even called it one of their "best clothing purchases from any retailer ever."

The Daily Ritual dress is made with ultra-soft and comfortable lyocell fabric that reviewers keep raving about. That's because it's thick enough to not be see-through but still breathable and airy, making it ideal for the upcoming season. 

The versatile dress is "perfect casual attire" that can be dressed up with a pair of chunky heels or dressed down with sneakers. It has a cap-sleeve design, buttons down the front, and a drawstring waist that accentuates your curves. Because its hem hits just over the knee, you'll feel a sense of security as you walk. It even has pockets — not just the ones on the chest!

It's available in three "gorgeous" colors: denim-emulating bleach wash and light wash and trendy olive. It's no wonder people say it is a "great staple piece for your wardrobe." And although it starts at $20, shoppers are convinced that it looks "more expensive" than it is. 

"The fabric is AWESOME. It's neither too light nor too heavy!" writes one Amazon shopper. "This dress has quickly become my favorite going to the farmers market, or beach, or BBQ attire. The buttons are sewn on well, the stitching is great, no uneven seams. I just cannot say enough good things about this dress!"

"It's a great utility piece that can either be dressed down for a casual day or even dressed up for a more dressy event with jewelry and heels," writes another. "It can also transition well into fall/winter with the addition of a cardigan or jean jacket… The material is amazing. It's soft, drapes beautifully, while still having a bit of structure." 

For a one-and-done stylish summer outfit, go with the Daily Ritual Utility Dress on Amazon.

