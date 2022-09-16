Shoppers Are Buying This Off-the-Shoulder Tunic in Multiple Colors — and It's Up to 73% Off Right Now

Dressing for the year's most in-between season is no easy feat. Rather than layering a puffer over a tank top, it's time to gather fall staples that won't leave you shivering or sweating over the next couple of months.

Daily Ritual's long-sleeve tunic is one option worth adding to your closet and it's on sale for as little as $8. Because of its style and color options, shoppers consider the trendy top a "must-have for fall." Although it's a sleek basic, it stands out from your average pullover thanks to its off-the-shoulder silhouette.

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic in Deep Brown, $12.06–$32.80 (orig. $29.90–$32.80); amazon.com

Why does it work so well for chillier seasons? Made from a blend of modal and terry cotton, the cozy tunic is thicker than a standard long sleeve shirt but doesn't cross into chunky knit sweater territory. This makes it perfect for times when dressing can be tricky. Not only that, but numerous customers noted just how easy it is to wear it with the daily outfit items you already have at home. It works with jeans, leggings, leather pants, and shorts.

A handful of shoppers remarked how flattering the fit was, too. "I got so many compliments within the first hour of wearing this," commented one customer.

Sizes range from XS to XXL and there are 11 colors to pick from, all of which are super fitting for fall, like chocolate brown, taupe, classic black, and gray. Many of the tunic sizes are majorly on sale right now, too — up to 73 percent off!

With so many options, you'll feel like you're on the same page as other shoppers. "The real question is how many of these can I own before people start judging?" wrote a happy reviewer. "And what color should I get next?"

If you've yet to find the shirt that you throw on every time you get dressed (no matter how many items are in your closet), this fall-ready tunic might just be it. Shop more colors below.

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic in Black, $11.98–$32.80 (orig. $12.90–$32.80); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic in Dark Taupe, $12.33–$32.80 (orig. $29.90–$32.80); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic in Sage Green, $8.13–$32.80 (orig. $29.90–$32.80); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor, and more.