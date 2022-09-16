Shoppers Are Buying This Off-the-Shoulder Tunic in Multiple Colors — and It's Up to 73% Off Right Now

“I got so many compliments within the first hour of wearing this”

By
Melissa Epifano
Melissa Epifano
Melissa Epifano

Melissa Epifano is a writer and editor with over five years of experience. She covers a variety of lifestyle topics but typically gravitates toward home design and fashion. She has been published on sites such as PEOPLE, MyDomaine, The Spruce, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple. After spending a few years in New York, Melissa now lives with her fiancé in Bath, UK, and runs a wide-fit shoe brand.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 02:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic
Photo: Amazon

Dressing for the year's most in-between season is no easy feat. Rather than layering a puffer over a tank top, it's time to gather fall staples that won't leave you shivering or sweating over the next couple of months.

Daily Ritual's long-sleeve tunic is one option worth adding to your closet and it's on sale for as little as $8. Because of its style and color options, shoppers consider the trendy top a "must-have for fall." Although it's a sleek basic, it stands out from your average pullover thanks to its off-the-shoulder silhouette.

Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic
Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic in Deep Brown, $12.06–$32.80 (orig. $29.90–$32.80); amazon.com

Why does it work so well for chillier seasons? Made from a blend of modal and terry cotton, the cozy tunic is thicker than a standard long sleeve shirt but doesn't cross into chunky knit sweater territory. This makes it perfect for times when dressing can be tricky. Not only that, but numerous customers noted just how easy it is to wear it with the daily outfit items you already have at home. It works with jeans, leggings, leather pants, and shorts.

A handful of shoppers remarked how flattering the fit was, too. "I got so many compliments within the first hour of wearing this," commented one customer.

Sizes range from XS to XXL and there are 11 colors to pick from, all of which are super fitting for fall, like chocolate brown, taupe, classic black, and gray. Many of the tunic sizes are majorly on sale right now, too — up to 73 percent off!

With so many options, you'll feel like you're on the same page as other shoppers. "The real question is how many of these can I own before people start judging?" wrote a happy reviewer. "And what color should I get next?"

If you've yet to find the shirt that you throw on every time you get dressed (no matter how many items are in your closet), this fall-ready tunic might just be it. Shop more colors below.

Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic
Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic in Black, $11.98–$32.80 (orig. $12.90–$32.80); amazon.com

Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic
Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic in Dark Taupe, $12.33–$32.80 (orig. $29.90–$32.80); amazon.com

Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic
Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic in Sage Green, $8.13–$32.80 (orig. $29.90–$32.80); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor, and more.

Related Articles
Astylish Womens Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan
This Cozy Cardigan from Amazon Is a 'Cottagecore Wardrobe Staple,' and So Many Colors Are on Sale
Zesica leopard print cardigan
Shoppers Are Calling This Now-$33 Lightweight Cardigan a 'Fall Essential'
Xieerduo Crewneck Top Tout
This Chart-Climbing Crew Neck That Shoppers Call 'Cozy' Is as Little as $25 at Amazon
Sweats Roundup Tout
Shopper-Loved Sweats with Steep Discounts Are All Over Amazon — If You Know Where to Look
Amazon Fashion deals
I Shop Deals on the Internet for a Living, and Amazon's Fall Fashion Sale Is the Best Thing on the Site
7 Cozy Sweaters That Are ‘Perfect for Fall’ — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon
7 Cozy Sweaters That Are 'Perfect for Fall' — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon
Merokeety Women's Puff Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater with Pockets
Shoppers Are Loving This Cozy Cardigan with Pockets That Just Arrived at Amazon
merokeety striped high waist t shirt midi dress with pockets
This 'Flattering' Midi Dress with Pockets Is a 'Must-Buy' for Fall, Shoppers Say — and It's Less Than $32
SHEWIN Womens Long Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt
Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with Amazon's Best-Selling Flannel Shacket, and It's on Sale Now
PRETTYGARDEN Crew Neck Loose Knit Pullover Sweater
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Weekend Sale
Nordstrom Rack Is Offering an Extra 40% Off 13,400+ Clearance Items This Labor Day Weekend
Meyeeka Women's Paperbag Skirt Tout
Shoppers Say This High-Waisted Skirt Is the 'Perfect Staple' for Fall, and It's 46% Off at Amazon
Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie
This Best-Selling Hanes Zip-Up Hoodie Is a 'Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale for as Little as $11 at Amazon
KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Chart-Climbing Ribbed Shirt That's as Little as $20 Right Now
Cable Knit Hooded Sweater
Amazon Shoppers Are Already Loving This Just-Launched Sweater That's the 'Perfect Change of Season Piece'
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
Amazon Shoppers Have Found the 'Perfect Basic Tee,' and a Two-Pack Is on Sale for as Little as $16 Right Now