Shoppers Are Ditching Their Sweatpants for These Flattering ‘Holy Grail’ Joggers That Come in 8 Colors

While quarantining is the biggest reason for staying inside these days, the freezing winter weather happening around the country isn't enticing anyone to go past the front door, either. It's natural to gravitate toward anything that'll keep you warm, and these "buttery soft" terry cotton joggers will give you the coziness of sweatpants with an elevated look that shoppers say makes them absolute "perfection."
Amazon shoppers absolutely love the $26 Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Joggers for their flattering fit and snuggly soft materials, calling them a total "godsend." The ultra comfortable jogger pants are made with breathable cotton, soft modal fabric, and stretchy elastane to provide loose comfort whether you're working at your desk or relaxing on the couch.
Their warmth is also a huge motivator for shoppers who can't stop wearing these joggers in the wintertime. That's because they have a bit of weight to them and hold their shape, so they feel like sweatpants — just more put together. One shopper even says the joggers are "so comfortable," they've "practically lived in them since the Amazon driver delivered them to [their] front door." And because the pants come in eight colors, shoppers are buying them up in multiple styles.
The drawstring closure around the waist provides a customized fit, and the tapered ankle cuffs make sure the joggers don't ride up while you're lying down. It's why these under-the-radar pants have hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who call them their "holy grail joggers."
"These are the most comfortable and flattering joggers I have ever worn," writes one Amazon shopper. "I love how tapered the legs are and how the waistband isn't super tight. They have a perfect amount of stretch without getting super baggy. I am totally buying these again in another color."
Even shoppers on the hunt for maternity loungewear have found solace in these women's joggers, thanks to their soft materials and relaxed fit.
"These have become my most favorite article of clothing!" writes a reviewer who is eight months pregnant. "They're roomy enough that I could pull them half way up my massive belly, but [I] prefer to keep them below. They wash well — no pilling, and [they're] just as soft as the day I got them. These will be a staple for pregnancy, postpartum, and after!"
Ready to step up your stay-at-home style? Scroll through and choose your favorite colors before adding these Daily Ritual joggers to your cart. Amazon shoppers are pretty adamant about these and confirm: "you won't regret it."
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.