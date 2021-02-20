Shoppers Are Ditching Their Sweatpants for These Flattering ‘Holy Grail’ Joggers That Come in 8 Colors

Their warmth is also a huge motivator for shoppers who can't stop wearing these joggers in the wintertime. That's because they have a bit of weight to them and hold their shape, so they feel like sweatpants — just more put together. One shopper even says the joggers are "so comfortable," they've "practically lived in them since the Amazon driver delivered them to [their] front door." And because the pants come in eight colors, shoppers are buying them up in multiple styles.