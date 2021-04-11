Shoppers Love This Breathable and Lightweight $40 Jumpsuit That ‘Feels Like Pajamas’

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
A one-and-done outfit is the perfect wardrobe staple to wear on sunny spring days. It essentially takes the guesswork out of piecing together a whole ensemble. And when it’s easy and breezy like the Daily Ritual Tencel Jumpsuit, you’ll feel comfortable all day too.
While you may be used to spending upwards of $100 for a top and jeans combo, the Daily Ritual jumpsuit gives you a complete look for just $40. And Amazon shoppers say this relaxed basic is well worth the price, considering its flattering look and comfy texture that “feels like pajamas… but much cooler!”
The one-piece jumpsuit is made with breathable lyocell fibers, which give it a lightweight texture that will keep you cool during the spring and summer. It also feels soft against the skin, and shoppers say it lays nicely on the body. However, since the material isn’t too stretchy, reviewers recommend sizing up to get that trendy, relaxed look.
Shoppers who love the casual jumpsuit say it’s “very flattering,” which is in large part due to the cinched waist design. It gives wearers an hourglass shape and can be adjusted easily via the tie. And thanks to its scoop neck top and short sleeves, shoppers made it a point to say the jumpsuit lets you wear a “normal bra” without revealing the straps — because the alternative can sometimes be a literal pain.
It’s important to note that the Daily Ritual lounge jumpsuit also has a handy zipper, which is a big deal for anyone who has ever had to wriggle out of a romper or one-piece with little success. With the zipper, reviewers say you can get in and out without struggle.
As for the look? The versatile number can be dressed up for brunch or dressed down for relaxing. One shopper even says it makes them feel “a little fancy while working from home.”
“This has to be one of the best things I have ever bought off Amazon,” writes another reviewer. “I bought [a] medium, and it fits perfectly. Slightly loose but not baggy. This fits as if I was fitted for it. It’s good quality denim and is lightweight and sleeveless, so [it’s] ideal for summer wear and looks smart, casual, and effortless.”
Ready to jazz up your wardrobe with a classic staple that’s perfect for warmer weather? Go with the Daily Ritual jumpsuit that comes in four stylish colors for $40.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.