Amazon Shoppers Say This Cool and Comfortable Dress Is the 'Best Buy Ever' for Your Summer Wardrobe
Not every morning sets the scene for a good outfit day. A painfully early alarm clock or a sweaty, muggy forecast are both causes for #OOTD dilemmas. And when you're in the mood to forgo clothes altogether, the only worthy solution is an effortless dress that feels as light as a feather.
For those days, Daily Ritual's sleeveless swing dress deserves a hanger in your closet. The viscose-elastane blend makes it soft and stretchy to the touch, leading one person to describe it as "heavenly" and another to write, "Loved this dress so much I went back and bought two more!" A major bonus is the fact that it doesn't have any sleeves, so if you break a sweat at the thought of getting dressed in the middle of July and August, a jersey swing dress is definitely in the cards.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress, $16.40–$21.90; amazon.com
"If you are living or travel[ing] to a tropical country, this will be the best buy ever," advised one reviewer. And might we add that if your current location feels like you're living somewhere uncomfortably warm and far away, this is equally as helpful.
"Cool and comfy! Wish I had a dozen!" wrote a shopper who's quite used to warm temperatures. "I am practically living in it — it is so comfortable … The temperature reached 105 [degrees] Fahrenheit here on Florida's Space Coast yesterday, but my cover-up was cool!"
Stretchy, flowy, and breathable make for a winning combo and this summer staple really is adaptable for anything. "This dress is so comfortable and easy to throw on for lounging around the house, as a pool cover-up, or any casual situation," explained a pleased reviewer.
But the minimal colors (including a Parisian-inspired striped pattern and a classic LBD), mean you don't have to designate it as just a house dress. As several reviewers noted, you can quickly elevate it with the addition of a belt, jacket, or heeled sandals.
In many cases, T-shirt material dresses get a bad rap for being too baggy, clinging in weird spots, or riding up and sitting too short. You won't find these problems with this racerback dress. Multiple reviewers commented that the fit is flattering and it leaves you with "no weird lumps or bumps."
For the mornings you just can't be bothered to dig around in your closet, Daily Ritual's swing dress is a bona fide solution. You may find yourself wearing nothing else this summer.