Amazon Shoppers Say This Cool and Comfortable Dress Is the 'Best Buy Ever' for Your Summer Wardrobe

For those days, Daily Ritual's sleeveless swing dress deserves a hanger in your closet. The viscose-elastane blend makes it soft and stretchy to the touch, leading one person to describe it as "heavenly" and another to write, "Loved this dress so much I went back and bought two more!" A major bonus is the fact that it doesn't have any sleeves, so if you break a sweat at the thought of getting dressed in the middle of July and August, a jersey swing dress is definitely in the cards.