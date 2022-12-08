Shoppers Call This Puffer Jacket 'Soft and Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

If your outerwear selection could use a refresh, let us put this cute jacket on your radar while it's on sale at Amazon.

For a limited time, the retailer put the Daily Ritual Short Puffer Jacket on sale for as little as $45 — a steal considering this type of jacket can cost upward of a hundred dollars. Warm and cozy, it's a staple piece you can reach for during the cold days ahead.

The jacket, which is made of 100 percent polyester, features a zip-up design, elasticized cuffs, two convenient pockets, and chevron quilting on the back. It also has a mock neck that you can button up on extra cold days. Ideal for layering over chunky sweaters or thick sweatshirts, it has a roomy fit.

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $45.40 (orig. $64.90); amazon.com

Also worth calling out? The jacket has an inclusive size range, which runs from XS to 4XL. It also comes in a bunch of colors. You can take your pick from 17 different hues, some of which include burgundy, olive, and navy. For more of a statement, it's available in several prints such as leopard and pigment.

The price of the jacket varies by the color and size you opt for, but almost every option is currently marked down. We're eyeing it in the rich deep brown color while it's up to 30 percent off.

More than 600 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, too. In reviews, they say they're "impressed" by the quality of the "soft and comfy" jacket. One raved, "I bought this puffer jacket for my trip to Vermont and it kept me so warm."

Others love the look of it, with one five-star reviewer saying, "It's fabulous and surprisingly flattering for being so puffy." And another wrote, "I get compliments on it every day," adding that it's "fashionable and functional."

Add a staple piece to your cold-weather closet and snap up the Daily Ritual Short Puffer Jacket before the sale ends!

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $45.40 (orig. $64.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $45.40 (orig. $64.90); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.