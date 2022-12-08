Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Call This Puffer Jacket 'Soft and Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now “I get compliments on it every day” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If your outerwear selection could use a refresh, let us put this cute jacket on your radar while it's on sale at Amazon. For a limited time, the retailer put the Daily Ritual Short Puffer Jacket on sale for as little as $45 — a steal considering this type of jacket can cost upward of a hundred dollars. Warm and cozy, it's a staple piece you can reach for during the cold days ahead. The jacket, which is made of 100 percent polyester, features a zip-up design, elasticized cuffs, two convenient pockets, and chevron quilting on the back. It also has a mock neck that you can button up on extra cold days. Ideal for layering over chunky sweaters or thick sweatshirts, it has a roomy fit. Amazon Buy It! Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $45.40 (orig. $64.90); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Also worth calling out? The jacket has an inclusive size range, which runs from XS to 4XL. It also comes in a bunch of colors. You can take your pick from 17 different hues, some of which include burgundy, olive, and navy. For more of a statement, it's available in several prints such as leopard and pigment. The price of the jacket varies by the color and size you opt for, but almost every option is currently marked down. We're eyeing it in the rich deep brown color while it's up to 30 percent off. More than 600 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, too. In reviews, they say they're "impressed" by the quality of the "soft and comfy" jacket. One raved, "I bought this puffer jacket for my trip to Vermont and it kept me so warm." Others love the look of it, with one five-star reviewer saying, "It's fabulous and surprisingly flattering for being so puffy." And another wrote, "I get compliments on it every day," adding that it's "fashionable and functional." Add a staple piece to your cold-weather closet and snap up the Daily Ritual Short Puffer Jacket before the sale ends! Amazon Buy It! Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $45.40 (orig. $64.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $45.40 (orig. $64.90); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Mattress Pad for the 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's Up to 45% Off at Amazon Shoppers Call This Customer-Loved Roomba a 'Beast,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with This 'Unbelievably Soft' Bathmat That's Now on Sale Starting at $10