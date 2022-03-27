Amazon Shoppers Are Demanding More Colors of This 'High Quality and Comfortable' $30 Maxi Dress
Spring cleaning? No, thank you — instead, take this time to spice up your wardrobe with new staples that can help you transition from season to season. We're thinking of a simple maxi dress that's easy to dress up and down with things you already have in your closet.
The Daily Ritual Lived-in Cotton Crewneck Maxi Dress comes in 13 pretty colors, but five-star reviewers love it so much, they're demanding it in even more shades. Since the dress doesn't come in any wild prints or color combos (except this adorable raindrop number) it gives you the freedom to style it in a variety of ways with bolder accessories. Consider a pair of statement earrings or fun shoes. Plus, compared to some other brands, $30 for a dress is relatively affordable and like several other shoppers, you might become a repeat customer.
The dress is more fitted up top and gets looser at the waist and hips, and it also has a short side slit for added flare. It's made with soft cotton that's durable in the wash and not see-through. One five-star reviewer described it as "high quality and comfortable" and said they would wear it everyday if they could. Another raved about how "easy it is to style year-round" with sweaters and boots in the winter, and sandals during warmer months.
The dress is available in XS–2XL and fits true to size, according to reviews. Plus, the fabric will naturally give a little bit of stretch where needed for a comfortable fit. Refer to the size chart to determine which will work best for you, and if you're unsure, sign up for a Prime membership to utilize its Try Before You Buy program.
A maxi dress is a wardrobe staple that everyone should have on hand and it won't hurt to have a few extras to give yourself some options this spring. See more color options below that are still in stock in almost every size.
