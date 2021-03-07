Shoppers Say Wearing This $39 Jumpsuit Is Like ‘Getting Away With Wearing Stylish Pajamas’

Wearing pajamas all day long felt amazing the first few months of quarantine. But now that we're basically at the one-year benchmark, we're ready to start moving away from sloppy oversized shirts and sweatpants. But leave it to Amazon shoppers to find the next best thing to add to your WFH wardrobe, a style that feels as comfy as pajamas but looks way more put together. Say hello to the $39 Daily Ritual Long-Sleeved Jumpsuit.