Shoppers Say Wearing This $39 Jumpsuit Is Like ‘Getting Away With Wearing Stylish Pajamas’

Wearing pajamas all day long felt amazing the first few months of quarantine. But now that we're basically at the one-year benchmark, we're ready to start moving away from sloppy oversized shirts and sweatpants. But leave it to Amazon shoppers to find the next best thing to add to your WFH wardrobe, a style that feels as comfy as pajamas but looks way more put together. Say hello to the $39 Daily Ritual Long-Sleeved Jumpsuit.
Perfect as we transition from winter to spring, the long-sleeved jumpsuit is made with silky soft viscose fabric and stretchy elastane that makes it feel comfy and cozy while looking flattering. And because it has sleeves, this will feel like you're wearing a thin blanket around the house. However, if you get a bit warm, shoppers say the light material is loose enough to easily roll up
The wrap design up top creates a gorgeous V-neck without revealing too much cleavage. Shoppers credit the small clasp hidden inside, making it ideal for Zoom calls or chats with Mom.
And that's not the only beloved design feature: The jumpsuit has a slightly cinched waist via an elastic waistband that shows off your figure by adding dimension and shape. It's also designed with an ankle-length cut and pockets (yes, pockets!) that are an immediate upgrade from sweatpants. And yet reviewers say they could "absolutely wear this jumpsuit around the house all day."
It's why many Amazon shoppers are making the swap, claiming that this jumpsuit is "the most comfortable thing in [their] closet." Because of its romper-style design, it's basically a whole outfit in itself. So you can have a complete look in five seconds flat, making the $39 price tag well worth it.
"I don't think I'm ever going to stop wearing it!" writes one Amazon shopper. "This casual jumper is cute, comfortable and very flattering. Seriously, it's like getting away with wearing stylish pajamas."
If you're ready to trade in your sweatpants for an outfit that is pajama-comfy and looks put together, you can't go wrong with this Daily Ritual jumpsuit.