These $30 Lightweight Linen Pants Will Keep You Cool on the Hottest Days of Summer

Comfy leggings may always be your go-to lounge pants for relaxing at home. And while you’ll always love them, wandering outside wearing something skin-tight on a warm day guarantees a sweat-inducing scenario that can easily be avoided with the right apparel. Loose, lightweight clothing is key — and Amazon shoppers are convinced that the $30 Daily Ritual Linen Wide-Leg Pants are “a must for a spring and summer wardrobe.”
Breathable and relaxed, the Daily Ritual pants are designed with comfort in mind. They have a wide-leg design that is both stylish and functional, allowing air to filter through for the type of cooling effect you’re going to want on the hottest days. They also have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that shoppers say accommodates different body types and “drapes well” for a flattering appearance reviewers of all ages approve of.
Amazon shoppers who live in warm climates especially gravitated toward these $30 culottes because of their lightweight material. Made of 100 percent linen, these pants are naturally airy and feel super soft while on. And even better: Linen is known to get softer every time you launder.
While the material is known for having a slightly wrinkled look, shoppers say they love that it has that lived-in style and a “loose, undemanding material.” Plus, the classic boxy design is perfect for dressing up or down, according to reviewers who call it their “new go-to pants” and say it’s “flattering, comfortable, and very elegant.” It’s no wonder shoppers are buying them in several colors, and good news — they’re available in seven pretty styles.
“These light, well-fitting pants are exactly what I need for our steamy Northern Virginia summers. I've purchased four pairs and have the fifth in my cart,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “They are 100 percent linen. This means they will wrinkle. This also means you won't feel as though you're dying of heat stroke when you walk twenty feet from your front door to the mailbox.”
If you’re ready to trade your tight pants for something more cooling, you can’t go wrong with the Daily Ritual linen pants for just $30.
