It Only Costs $30, but Amazon Shoppers Say This Slip Dress Is ‘Unexpectedly Fantastic’

The Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress — which Amazon shoppers are calling “unexpectedly fantastic” — is a midi dress, meant to hit around your knee. It has a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a flowy, silk-inspired fabric that gives the dress movement and doesn’t cling; according to the brand, the dress is made to skim the body, not form to it. It comes in sizes XS to XXL (for your best fit, consult the size chart) and six playful patterns, including leopard, zebra, and confetti.