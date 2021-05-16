It Only Costs $30, but Amazon Shoppers Say This Slip Dress Is ‘Unexpectedly Fantastic’
The ’90s are making a revival, and if you’re sitting out the resurgence of scrunchies, combat boots, and velvet, we have a much more user-friendly look to suggest: the slip dress. The influential look is so versatile that it works for nearly all personal styles — it was worn by both Courtney Love and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the ’90s — and for nearly every occasion. Often rendered in silk, slip dresses aren’t cheap (this writer just spent nearly $130 on one), but the Amazon-owned label Daily Ritual has a stylish silk-inspired version that’s just under $30.
The Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress — which Amazon shoppers are calling “unexpectedly fantastic” — is a midi dress, meant to hit around your knee. It has a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a flowy, silk-inspired fabric that gives the dress movement and doesn’t cling; according to the brand, the dress is made to skim the body, not form to it. It comes in sizes XS to XXL (for your best fit, consult the size chart) and six playful patterns, including leopard, zebra, and confetti.
The best thing about a slip dress is there are endless ways to style it. It can be worn with heels for a wedding, with sneakers for a coffee date, and with a sweater and boots on colder days. You can also pretend it’s a skirt by throwing a graphic tee on top and knotting the bottom.
Amazon shoppers agree, saying this dress is great year-round. “The fabric is amazing as well as the fit, feel, and look of the dress,” writes one customer, who purchased the leaf-print design. “I am so happy with this purchase.”
“Fits great, fun cut,” says another, who ordered the abstract zebra print. “This is versatile and the pattern is sophisticated.”
If the zebra print design isn’t eye-catching enough for you, the leopard print might be a bit more your speed. And if you feel it’s too sexy to wear during the day, dress it down with sneakers and an oversized jean jacket to make it much less formal. And bonus: Unlike traditional silk slip dresses, this dress is machine-washable.
Grab the Georgette Slip Dress from Amazon in one of six stunning styles for just $30.
