This $15 Empire-Waist Maxi Dress Is Comfortable Enough to Sleep In

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
The search for the perfect maxi dress that's both stylish and comfy is finally over. At least, that's what hundreds of Amazon shoppers say now that they've discovered the Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Maxi Dress that's flattering, soft, and totally lounge-worthy. Plus, it's on sale, starting at just $15.
Over 700 shoppers who gave the Daily Ritual maxi dress a positive review say they love the look and feel of the material that has a jersey knit texture, which has just enough thickness to prevent see-through accidents. The lightweight viscose fabric is known for its breathability, making it ideal for spring and summer outings. And the elastane fibers provide some stretch, so you'll feel comfortable enough to wear this around the house, too.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Maxi Dress, $15 (orig. $30); amazon.com
It's so comfortable, in fact, that Amazon shoppers say they can wear it for any activity, even for naps.
"The fabric is super soft and comfortable, which says a lot because I hate wearing dresses," writes one reviewer. "I could literally sleep in it — it's that comfortable! I need this in every color, and will buy them as they go on sale."
Other shoppers who admit that they have also "accidentally fallen asleep" while wearing the maxi dress say it's versatile enough to wear with blazers, cardigans, or just by itself. The beauty of this Daily Ritual dress is it can be dressed up or down, however reviewers are obsessed with wearing this as their go-to house dress.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Maxi Dress, $23; amazon.com
That's because it's all about the fit. The empire-waist slightly cinches in the middle for a "slimming" look and it has a "buttery, drapey" feel that is simple and easy to throw on. Shoppers say they constantly wear it and can't stop buying it because it goes with everything, calling it "the perfect find."
"I absolutely love this dress! I will be ordering again in another color," writes one shopper. "This is the perfect dress for a casual day or it can be dressed up with nice heels and accessories. The fabric feels like T-shirt material which is great for a humid summer day."
If you're so done with sweats but don't want to give up your loungewear aesthetic, the Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Dress is the perfect essential this spring and summer. It comes in eight pretty colors, including fan favorites like rust and forest green, and it's on sale starting at $15.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Maxi Dress, $17 (orig. $31); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.