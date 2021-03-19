For those of us who've spent the past several months living, working, and lounging in the warmth of snuggly sweatpants, the beginning of spring brings a somewhat welcome worry as we start seeking cooling comfort: It's too steamy to snuggle up in your favorite fleece sweats, though still not hot enough to shed long layers for shorts.
But one $29 pair from Amazon creates a cute, spring-ready solution to help you ease into your warm-weather wardrobe, combining the comfort of lightweight fabrics with a breezy, shortened fit.
Daily Ritual's Cropped Joggers feature a raised inseam length that rides slightly longer than your mom's mid-2000s era capri sweatpants, hitting well below the knee, yet high above the ankle (the banded cuffs help modernize the look, too). Even petite shoppers say they fit shorter legs perfectly.
While a shin-showing cut provides ample air flow to exposed skin, these joggers are also composed of a breathable cotton and modal blend to keep even covered areas cool, dry, and comfortable on slightly warmer days.
"Great for spring and fall," suggested one five-star Amazon reviewer who raved about their "soft and comfortable" feel. "Love the length and waist. I bought these thinking of summer, but they're a bit too warm for that."
Classic details, like a wide elasticized waistband, adjustable external drawstrings, and deep side pockets are major additional plusses, making these casual joggers an essential for everyday wear — no matter the activity.
"These are a terrific wardrobe staple for hanging around the house," wrote another reviewer. "They are as comfortable as pajamas, but have enough details on them that I feel comfortable wearing them out to walk the dogs or run errands. In this era of quarantining and working from home, they are great to have and I wear them often. Plus, they make my butt look really cute. Recommended."
These cropped joggers come in six colors — including basic solids, brighter hues, and heathered patterns, and can be paired with the brand's separately sold matching quarter-zip sweatshirts for full-body comfort.
Purchase Daily Ritual's spring-perfect Cropped Joggers for just $29 on Amazon and shop some of our favorite styles below.