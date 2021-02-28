These Are the Wide-Leg Chino Pants Shoppers Say ‘Look Fabulous From Every Angle’ — and They’re Just $29

Warmer weather is right around the corner (hallelujah!) and 2021 spring fashion trends are already rolling in. This season, prepare to see a ton of bright, delicious colors, fun prints and stripes, and loose-fitting clothes that strike the perfect balance between style and comfort. And for a chic upgrade to leggings and joggers, look no further than Daily Ritual's $29 Chino Wide Leg Pants that shoppers call "100 percent heaven."
The cropped pants have an airy feel, thanks to their relaxed fit and wide-leg design. Not only are these trousers ultra trendy right now as we continue to quarantine and work from home, shoppers say they are "literally the most comfortable pant/slacks [they've] bought in years."
Made with a cotton and elastane blend, these chino pants have just enough stretch around the waist and thigh area, making them easy to move around in. The material is also very forgiving, and reviewers say they get a ton of compliments whenever they wear them.
"These are my new favorite pants because not only do they fit perfectly (never, ever happens), they look fabulous — from every angle," writes one Amazon shopper.
That shopper also says they are "never giving them up," even post-quarantine. "I don't really care and will wear them 'til they die," the shopper continued.
The chinos also have a structured look that gives them an upscale appearance. Some reviewers even compare the silhouette and style to wide-leg crop pants from more expensive brands that retail for over $65. Ideal for springtime or transitional weather, shoppers say these chino pants are made with "quality fabric," which gives it a slightly thick feel you'll love when it's 50 degrees out. And since apparently skinny jeans are out, you'll love that shoppers call these the "perfect 'mom' pants" that are so in.
Whether you're looking to replace your jeans or are tired of constantly wearing leggings, these Daily Ritual wide-leg pants are definitely an essential for 2021, and every year after that.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.