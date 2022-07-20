This Duffle Bag Has Multiple Pockets and a Laundry Bag to Make Travel a Breeze, and It's on Sale at Nordstrom
If your summer vacation is coming up quickly, you'll definitely want to take advantage of all of the recently marked down Dagne Dover travel bags at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — before they sell out.
Right now, you can score the Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Water Resistant Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag for $134, which is $63 less than its typical price. All you have to do is sign up for a free Nordy Club membership, and hundreds of impressive deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty products await you.
So, what makes this travel bag so special? The star feature is its water-resistant neoprene fabric, which helps absorb moisture to keep your belongings dry. The stretchy material is expandable too, helping you to fit more of your things inside.
The bag's interior is designed with compartmentalized sections to keep your belongings organized, including a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve, a removable mesh pouch, nylon shoe or laundry bag, and two side pockets that can fit a water bottle and keys. You can also tuck your phone or passport in an additional exterior pocket for quick access.
The duffle bag features two different sets of straps for easy handling, including two top handles and a removable and adjustable shoulder strap with padding to support your back. You can also remove the straps and toss the bag into the washing machine in the case you accidentally spill your coffee on it while you jet around the airport.
If you're still searching for more new travel gear, consider other popular Dagne Dover bags marked down at Nordstrom's sale, like the neoprene backpack, which is just $123 right now. This backpack is made of the same water-resistant and machine washable neoprene material as the duffle, plus it has supportive shoulder straps, a front zip pocket, and an internal mesh laptop pocket.
Another favorite neoprene bag that's on sale is the fanny pack, which can be worn traveling through the airport, hiking up a mountain, or even just running errands around town. It's made from 100 percent recycled polyester and has two zipper pockets — a small one for coins and keys and a large one for cellphones and other items — that keep all of your items safe and secure, and according to one shopper "work really well."
The Nova Repreve Recycled Polyester Sling Bag is also on sale for $48 off, bringing its price down to $145. This sling bag is best for anyone on the go, as you can easily toss it over your shoulder and head out the door. The bag comes in a sweet rose quartz hue and is embellished with mesh and drawcord-toggle ties, making it an ideal gym, travel, or errands bag.
These popular bags are bound to sell out before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes to a close on Sunday, July 31, so make sure to add them to your cart to make all of your upcoming travels as effortless as possible.
