We Found the Best Plus-Size Clothing Deals for Cyber Monday — Here's What to Buy
While there are a good handful of stores that are changing the plus-size fashion game, many clothing brands are still catching up with the fact that all people of all sizes deserve great style. This means shopping for plus-size clothing online can already prove to be a bit of a challenge. Then throw in the madness that is Cyber Monday.
On Cyber Monday, which is on November 29 this year, everyone is scrambling to snag the best deals before they sell out. And with cute plus-size clothes already scarce, things can be gone before you know it. So you don't miss them, we've scouted out the best Cyber Monday plus-size clothing deals in one place — right here.
In this list, you'll find savings in all categories, including jeans, dresses, tops, skirts, athletic and leisurewear, and coats. We've found these sales from several stores, like Walmart, Macy's, Nordstrom, and more. And as for the discounts? You can save up to 80 percent.
The first deal that stands out to us? This beautiful V-neck cashmere sweater from Macy's that's now $50, down from its original price of $119. It comes in several great colors, including beige, black, gray, and pink, and you can grab two for less than the price of one.
Another deal we have our eyes on are the Ember MXP Plus High Rise 29″ jeans from Warp and Weft that are 50 percent off. They come in five different washes and sizes up to 24.
A couple other things we're loving are the Charter Club Women's Plus Size Down Puffer Coat, now $55 this Levi's ripped trucker jacket that's 40 percent off, and the ever-popular Spanx Faux Leather Leggings that are now well under $100.
Shop while these Cyber Monday deals are still live and in stock!
Shop Jacket and Coat Deals
- Charter Club Women's Plus Size Down Puffer Coat, $54.99 (orig. $140); macys.com
- Levi's Trendy Plus Size Ex-Boyfriend Ripped Trucker Jacket, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); macys.com
- Tahari Women's Plus Size Ella Double-Face Wrap Coat, $114 (orig. $380); macys.com
- Columbia Plus Size Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $34.99 (orig. $65); macys.com
- Big Chill Women's Plus Size Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat, $27.50 (orig. $22.99–$32.96); walmart.com
- Cyn & Luca Women's Plus Size Faux Sherpa Bomber Jacket, $34.88 (orig. $179); walmart.com
- Cyn & Luca Women's Plus Size Sustainable Bomber Jacket with Sherpa Trim, $59.88 (orig. $209); walmart.com
- Mark Alan Single-Breasted Faux Sherpa Coat, $36.88 (orig. $42.88); walmart.com
Shop Tops and Sweater Deals
- Good American Chunky Rib Tank Bodysuit, $41.25 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com
- Plus Dillon Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $55.65 with code OHJOY (orig. $79.50); madewell.com
- Charter Club Plus Size V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $49.99 (orig. $119); macys.com
- Charter Club Imitation Pearl-Detail Cashmere Sweater, $104.50 (orig. $209); macys.com
- Nina Parker Trendy Plus Size Teddy Duster, $65.40 (orig. $109); macys.com
- Eloquii Elements Women's Plus Size Belted Sweater Robe $25.99 (orig. $40); walmart.com
- Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size Chenille Turtleneck Sweater, $15 (orig. $19.98); walmart.com
- Oaklyn Tie Hem Crepe Blouse, $59.50 (orig. $119); nordstrom.com
- Crop Crewneck Sweater, $36 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com
- Teddy Fleece Sweater, $49.90 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
- Ribbed V-Neck Tunic Sweater, $49.90 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
- Nina Parker Trendy Plus Size Long-Sleeved Sequin Bodysuit, $53.40 (orig. $89); macys.com
Shop Jeans and Pants Deals
- Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans, $89.25 (orig. $119); nordstrom.com
- The Plus Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Cosner Wash, $89.60 with code OHJOY (orig. $128); madewell.com
- Ember MXP Plus High Rise 29", $44 (orig. $88); warpweftworld.com
- The Plus Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Reinhart Wash, $94.50 with code OHJOY (orig. $135); madewell.com
- Style & Co Plus Size High-Rise Mom Jeans, $19.99 (orig. $49.50); macys.com
- Levi's Trendy Plus Size 415 Classic Bootcut Jeans, $35.70 (orig. $59.50); macys.com
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
- Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size Bootcut Jean, $12 (orig. $19.97); walmart.com
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Plus Modern Straight Jeans, $21.99 (orig. $24.99); walmart.com
Shop Athleisure & Loungewear Deals
- Girlfriend Collective Earth Compressive Pocket Legging, $61.60 (orig. $88); girlfriend.com
- Girlfriend Collective Earth Paloma Racerback Bra, $29.40 (orig. $42); girlfriend.com
- Plus MWL Betterfleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $68.60 with code OHJOY (orig. $98); madewell.com
- Zella Polar Fleece Joggers, $39.90 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
- Beyond Yoga Out of Pocket High Waist Leggings, $69.30 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com
- Nike Sportswear Fleece Sweatpants, $48 (orig. $60); nordstrom.com
- Nike Element Half Zip Running Top, $52 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com
- Zella Cara Hoodie, $29.90 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com
- Sportswear Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $29.58 (orig. $60); nordstrom.com
Shop Dress and Jumpsuit Deals
- Eloquii Sheer Mesh Bodycon Dress, $35 (orig. $99.95); eloquii.com
- Eloquii Funnel Neck Long Sweater Dress, $35 (orig. $99.95); eloquii.com
- Eloquii Puff Sleeve Cardigan Sweater Dress, $35 (orig. $99.95); eloquii.com
- Love, Fire Plus Size Smocked Baby Doll Dress, $20.83 (orig. $49); macys.com
- Afrm Kellen Cutout Midi Dress, $44 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com
- Estelle Chloe Long Sleeve Dress, $70.30 (orig. $109); nordstrom.com
- Ganni Women's Printed Mesh Wrap Dress, $195 (orig. $325); nordstrom.com
- Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Cotton Dress, $68 (orig. $85); nordstrom.com
- Jeannie Mai X INC Plus Size Ribbed Button-Front Dress, $54.75 (orig. $109.50); macys.com
- Plus Size Opulent Elbow Sleeve Dress, $71.40 (orig. $119); macys.com
- Jeannie Mai X INC Plus Size Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $54.75 (orig. $109.50); macys.com
- Nina Parker Trendy Plus Size Pleather Jumpsuit, $83.40 (orig. $139); macys.com
Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals
