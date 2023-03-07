Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Shoppers Love These 10 Spring Blouses — and They're All Under $32 Step into the new season with these top-rated styles By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew Winter is finally behind us. It feels good to shed those heavy layers — puffer coats, wool sweaters, and the like — but it isn't quite time to break out the sundresses and sandals. In the meantime, we'll surf the meteorological ups and downs of spring in light-wash denim, cute flats, and pretty blouses. We sifted through Amazon Customers' Most-Loved blouses to find 10 styles that will bring spring to your wardrobe, and everything is under $32. In order to earn a spot on the Most-Loved list, an item needs to have a rating above four stars with at least 1,000 reviews. It's a great way to find clothes that tons of other people have already vetted, complete with ample reviews to consult for any questions you may have on fabric, color, or sizing. Best Customer-Loved Spring Blouses at Amazon Romwe Short Sleeve Ruffle Trim Blouse in White Floral Print, $23.99 Xieerduo V-Neck Puff Sleeve T-shirt in Blue, $15.99–$19.54 (orig. $22.99) Dokotoo Drawstring Short Sleeve Blouse in Brown, $24.88 (orig. $26.99) Omsj Striped Button Down Shirt in Yellow, $28.99 Hotouch Button Down Linen Blouse in Khaki, $28.99 Evaless Long Sleeve Puff Sleeve Floral Blouse in Blue, $27.99 Romwe Short Sleeve Tie Front T-shirt in White, $30.99 Grace Karin Short Sleeve Button Down Blouse in Pink, $25.99 MakeMeChic Twist Front T-shirt in Pink Stripe, $15.99 Timeson Chiffon Ruffle Sleeve Blouse in Beige, $22.99–$29.99 (orig. $32.99) 7 New Spring-Ready Blouses That Are Trending on Amazon — All Under $27 This $24 blouse is the perfect floral piece to add to your spring wardrobe. It has cute puff sleeves and looks good tucked in a skirt or hanging loose over jeans — and more than 1,900 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating. "Super cute blouse and [the] perfect style to welcome spring," wrote one reviewer, who gave the top five stars. Another customer said the blouse is "flattering to a lot of figures," adding, "I love this top because it mixes and matches with so many things… I'm probably going to buy another." Amazon Buy It! Romwe Short Sleeve Ruffle Trim Blouse in White Floral Print, $23.99; amazon.com For an easy piece to dress up or down, check out this breezy blouse with a V-neck and fluttery short sleeves, which many reviewers say is flattering, lightweight, and has a nice drape. One shopper, who bought the top as a gift for her sister, called it "figure flattering and dressy but comfortable." Another said it's "light and airy" and "looks professional or casual depending [on] how you style it." Amazon Buy It! Timeson Chiffon Ruffle Sleeve Blouse in Beige, $22.99–$29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com If you're looking for a long sleeve spring top that isn't too heavy, consider this $28 square-neck blouse. One five-star reviewer said it's their "absolute favorite Amazon purchase," explaining that it's "soft, luxurious, stretchy in the bust [and] waist" and "extremely flattering." Another shopper wrote, "This was so cute. So flattering. I get so many compliments!" They also joked: "Don't even put it in your cart. Just click 'buy now.'" Amazon Shoppers Say These Sneakers Are Perfect for Anyone 'Constantly on the Go,' and They're on Sale Amazon Buy It! Evaless Long Sleeve Puff Sleeve Floral Blouse in Blue, $27.99; amazon.com Give your wardrobe a little infusion of spring with more great warm-weather tops, all for under $32. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of our picks below. Amazon Buy It! Xieerduo V-neck Puff Sleeve T-shirt in Blue, $15.99–$19.54 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Drawstring Short Sleeve Blouse in Brown, $24.88 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Omsj Striped Button Down Shirt in Yellow, $28.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hotouch Button Down Linen Blouse in Khaki, $28.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Romwe Short Sleeve Tie Front T-shirt in White, $30.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Short Sleeve Button Down Blouse in Pink, $25.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! MakeMeChic Twist Front T-shirt in Pink Stripe, $15.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jessica Alba GRWM: Paris Fashion Week Edition! These New Disney-Inspired Nail Polishes at Ulta Are 'Very Shimmery,' and You Can Snag Them for Just $5 Apiece Aerie's Soft, Lightweight Tops Are 'Great Spring Staples,' and They're Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time