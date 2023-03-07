Amazon Shoppers Love These 10 Spring Blouses — and They're All Under $32

Winter is finally behind us. It feels good to shed those heavy layers — puffer coats, wool sweaters, and the like — but it isn't quite time to break out the sundresses and sandals. In the meantime, we'll surf the meteorological ups and downs of spring in light-wash denim, cute flats, and pretty blouses.

We sifted through Amazon Customers' Most-Loved blouses to find 10 styles that will bring spring to your wardrobe, and everything is under $32. In order to earn a spot on the Most-Loved list, an item needs to have a rating above four stars with at least 1,000 reviews. It's a great way to find clothes that tons of other people have already vetted, complete with ample reviews to consult for any questions you may have on fabric, color, or sizing.

Best Customer-Loved Spring Blouses at Amazon

This $24 blouse is the perfect floral piece to add to your spring wardrobe. It has cute puff sleeves and looks good tucked in a skirt or hanging loose over jeans — and more than 1,900 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating. "Super cute blouse and [the] perfect style to welcome spring," wrote one reviewer, who gave the top five stars. Another customer said the blouse is "flattering to a lot of figures," adding, "I love this top because it mixes and matches with so many things… I'm probably going to buy another."

Buy It! Romwe Short Sleeve Ruffle Trim Blouse in White Floral Print, $23.99; amazon.com

For an easy piece to dress up or down, check out this breezy blouse with a V-neck and fluttery short sleeves, which many reviewers say is flattering, lightweight, and has a nice drape. One shopper, who bought the top as a gift for her sister, called it "figure flattering and dressy but comfortable." Another said it's "light and airy" and "looks professional or casual depending [on] how you style it."

Buy It! Timeson Chiffon Ruffle Sleeve Blouse in Beige, $22.99–$29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a long sleeve spring top that isn't too heavy, consider this $28 square-neck blouse. One five-star reviewer said it's their "absolute favorite Amazon purchase," explaining that it's "soft, luxurious, stretchy in the bust [and] waist" and "extremely flattering." Another shopper wrote, "This was so cute. So flattering. I get so many compliments!" They also joked: "Don't even put it in your cart. Just click 'buy now.'"

Buy It! Evaless Long Sleeve Puff Sleeve Floral Blouse in Blue, $27.99; amazon.com

Give your wardrobe a little infusion of spring with more great warm-weather tops, all for under $32. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of our picks below.

Buy It! Xieerduo V-neck Puff Sleeve T-shirt in Blue, $15.99–$19.54 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dokotoo Drawstring Short Sleeve Blouse in Brown, $24.88 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Omsj Striped Button Down Shirt in Yellow, $28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Hotouch Button Down Linen Blouse in Khaki, $28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Romwe Short Sleeve Tie Front T-shirt in White, $30.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Grace Karin Short Sleeve Button Down Blouse in Pink, $25.99; amazon.com

Buy It! MakeMeChic Twist Front T-shirt in Pink Stripe, $15.99; amazon.com

