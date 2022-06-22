Amazon Put Lots of Customer-Loved Clothing and Accessories on Sale Ahead of Prime Day for Up to 60% Off
If your summer wardrobe still needs some finishing touches, now's a great time to add the last few missing pieces to your closet
One of our favorite one-stop shops on the internet is Amazon's customer most-loved storefront, which includes popular items across home, beauty, and more that shoppers are stocking up on. Everything has a high number of perfect ratings and a slew of glowing reviews. And in the fashion section, a bunch of styles are on sale right now.
These discounts come weeks ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the massive shopping event taking place on July 12 and 13 this year. When it rolls around, it will have impressive discounts on must-have tops, dresses, sandals, bags, and more through its Gold Box deals hub. And even though you don't need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the sale, you might want to consider signing up to score free two-day shipping.
But if you don't want to wait nearly a month to shop highly rated fashion on sale, good news: You don't have to. Keep scrolling to read more about the best clothing, shoes, and accessories with early Prime Day deals you can take advantage of now. Best of all, everything will arrive before July, giving you plenty of time to show off your summer purchases.
Best Clothing Deals
- Hilor Front Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99)
- Luvamia Stretch Mid Rise Ripped Denim Shorts, $25.06 (orig. $29.49)
- Iuga High-Waisted Biker Shorts with Pockets, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $29.95)
- Merokeety Floral Elastic Waist A-Line Midi Skirt, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99)
- Bali Comfort Revolution Full-Coverage Wireless Bra, $19.59 (orig. $48)
- DB Moon Casual Short Sleeve Empire Waist Dress with Pockets, $34.77 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Blencot Button Down V-Neck Tank Top, $19.95 (orig. $32.95)
- Pinziko Beach Dress Cover-Up, $21.22 (orig. $35.99)
- Liberty Imports Quick-Dry 5-Inch Yoga Shorts with Pockets, 5-Pack, $49.95 (orig. $59.99)
There are a bunch of beach-ready outfit components marked down right now, like this one-piece swimsuit from Hilor, which has nearly 14,500 five-star ratings from shoppers thanks to how flattering and supportive it is. The best-selling bathing suit comes in 45 colors and patterns and is discounted to $36.
Also consider this cover-up that's 25 percent off: It's designed with a scoop neckline, racerback straps, and fringed hemline. Shoppers have worn the fringe dress as a cover-up and when going out, and in reviews, they said the fabric was "soft and stretchy" but added that it wasn't "skin-tight." To dress it up, simply swap out your sandals for a pair of heels and add some minimalist jewelry and a lightweight jacket or cardigan.
Best Shoe Deals
- Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $47.49 (orig. $65)
- Crocs Unisex Classic Tie-Dye Clog, $39 (orig. $54.99)
- Lifestride Women's Yolo Wedge Sandal, $32.20 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe, $55.03 (orig. $70)
- Joomra Unisex Pillow Slides, $23.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Skechers Beverlee Tiger Posse Women's Slide Wedge Sandal, $38.50 (orig. $50)
- Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $49 (orig. $70)
- Tommy Hilfiger Lightz Sneakers, $35.48 (orig. $59)
- Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boots, $51.37 (orig. $64.95)
Some of the best deals right now are on comfortable shoes. Case in point? These Tommy Hilfiger sneakers, which are a whopping 40 percent off! The white sneakers are perfect for summer and can be easily styled with shorts, dresses, and trousers for a laid-back outfit that you can wear to bonfires, picnics, and brunch dates.
There are tie-dye Crocs on sale, too, if you're looking to make more of a statement. Select tie-dye options are $16 less for a limited time, including a red, white, and blue version that would be perfect for an upcoming July 4 pool party. Use the brand's size chart on the product page to find the best size.
Best Accessory Deals
- Aldo Greenwald Crossbody Bag, $60 (orig. $75)
- Butaby Rectangular Retro Sunglasses, Pack of 2, $14.95 (orig. $20.95)
- Furtalk UPF 50 Straw Sun Hat, $25.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Zocilor Multipurpose Faux Leather Backpack, $33.99 (orig. $53.80)
- Dreubea Faux Leather Large Tote Bag, $11.49 (orig. $19.99)
- Afkomst Saddle Crossbody Bag, $23.95 (orig. $35.99)
Don't forget about adding a few accessories to your cart as well. If you're looking to safeguard your skin from the sun, consider this cute under-$30 sun hat with more than 13,000 five-star ratings. It has an internal Velcro strap that can be adjusted to securely sit on your head, and shoppers say it "packs nicely," making it a great option for long weekends away or tropical vacations.
Speaking of travel, this backpack is 37 percent off and would be useful when sightseeing. Made from vegan leather, the backpack is the best-seller in its category and comes in 27 colors, including light green, dark blue, beige, and brown. Plus, it can be carried as a tote bag thanks to a detachable patterned shoulder strap.
Check out more early Prime Day customer most-loved summer fashion deals happening at Amazon right now, but hurry — we don't know how long they'll last!
