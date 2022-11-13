Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These On-Sale Sweater Dresses, Jeans, and Boots Ahead of Black Friday Prices start at $8 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 13, 2022 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Black Friday might still be two weeks away (yes, Turkey Day is almost here!), but Amazon is already rolling out deep discounts in every category, including fashion. A simple way to narrow down the best fashion finds from the thousands of early Black Friday deals at your fingertips is to check out what Amazon shoppers are adding to their carts right now. As price-savvy, practical-thinking, sharp deal-hunters, Amazon customers offer trust-worthy recommendations you might not find yourself, so it's always a good idea to check out what they're currently loving. Below, we rounded up the clothing, shoes, outerwear, and accessories from fan-favorite brands like Levi's, Ray-Ban, and Hanes that Amazon shoppers are scooping up before Black Friday — and prices start at just $8. Best Customer-Loved Clothing Deals at Amazon Hanes Ecosmart Crew Sweatshirt, $7.99 (orig. $18) Hanes Sport Compression Racerback Sports Bra, $7.89–$12.13 (orig. $28) Santiny Drawstring Joggers, $26.34 (orig. $30.99) Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $31.99 (orig. $43.73) Prettygarden Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress, $32.20 (orig. $42.99) Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $39.89 with coupon (orig. $54.99) Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $47.70 (orig. $79.50) Levi's Low Pro Jeans, $55.65 (orig. $79.50) Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings, $69.31 (orig. $79.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Levi's is one of the most trusted denim brands around, and right now, several pairs are already marked down at Amazon before Black Friday. If you don't have a pair of Levi's jeans in your rotation yet, now's the time to snag one, like this trendy low rise pair, on sale for $56, or these highly-rated straight jeans that are marked down by 40 percent, ringing in at just $48. More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating, deeming the "very flattering" pair their "go-to jeans for fall and winter." Amazon Buy It! Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com If you're looking for loungewear to keep you cozy this season, these drawstring joggers fit the bill — and they're discounted to $27 right now. With an elastic waistband, deep pockets, and a cuffed ankle, these joggers are not only super comfy, but they look sleek and elevated, too. One reviewer, a self-proclaimed "avid Lululemon-buyer" claims that they "have the same feel" as the popular brand's joggers, but at a lower price. Whether you wear them while running errands or sticking to the couch, you're bound to look and feel good in these affordable joggers, which are available in 27 colors and patterns. Amazon Buy It! Santiny Drawstring Joggers, $26.34 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Leather pants are all the rage during fall and winter (and celebs like Hilary Duff and Dua Lipa are showing us how to style them), but if you want to embrace the trend in a comfier way, leather leggings are the way to go. This pair, available in black, brown, navy, and burgundy, has racked up more than 7,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who rave about how versatile, comfortable, and flattering they are. One even claimed that when they wear them, they "get so many compliments, it's not even funny." Amazon Buy It! Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings, $69.31 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Just Added Tons of Under-$50 Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 76% Off Every fall and winter closet needs a soft sweater dress, and several customer-loved options are currently going for less than $33 at Amazon. According to more than 8,000 customers, this balloon sleeve sweater dress will take you seamlessly from fall into winter, while this turtleneck sweater dress, which has garnered nearly 13,000 five-star reviews, is "perfectly oversized" and "very cozy." Amazon Buy It! Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $31.99 (orig. $43.73); amazon.com Amazon shoppers are currently loving two top-rated items from the reliable brand that does basics better than anyone else, Hanes. This staple racerback sports bra comes in 10 colors and patterns, most of which are currently on sale for just $12. This classic Hanes sweatshirt, on the other hand, is on sale for just $8, which is a total steal. Nearly 33,000 shoppers have given the Hanes crewneck a five-star rating, deeming it "super soft and cozy." One reviewer even admitted that they buy "a few of these sweatshirts in different colors every fall." Amazon Buy It! Hanes Women's Ecosmart Crew Sweatshirt, $7.99 (orig. $18); amazon.com It's that time of year when it might not be quite cold enough a puffer jacket, but a vest will suffice — and this popular pick, loved by more than 16,000 Amazon shoppers, is on sale for just $30. Available in 19 solid colors, this quilted vest will layer well over hoodies or sweaters this season. Amazon Buy It! Fuinloth Quilted Puffer Vest, $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Below, find more customer-loved outerwear and accessories on sale at Amazon, including a Michael Kors crossbody bag that's nearly 80 percent off. Best Customer-Loved Outerwear and Accessories Deals at Amazon Fuinloth Quilted Puffer Vest, $29.99 (orig. $35.99) Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket, $71.60 (orig. $89.99) Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Bag, $83.77 (orig. $398) Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses, $130 (orig. $163) At Our Place's Biggest Sale Yet, You Can Grab the Viral Pan Oprah Called a 'Kitchen Magician' for Under $100 On the shoe front, Amazon shoppers are loving these fuzzy slippers, which are marked down to just $23 right now. Reviewers rave about how soft and fluffy they are, and even Hailey Bieber recently wore a similar style (albeit, a much pricier one.) Amazon Buy It! Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Below, shop more fan-favorite footwear on sale at Amazon ahead of Black Friday, including coveted Dr. Martens boots. Best Customer-Loved Shoe Deals at Amazon Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers, $22.99 (orig. $29.99) Jeossy Ankle Boots, $56.99 (orig. $109) Dr. Martens Leona Boot, $163.40 (orig. $190) Classic Fuzzy-Lined Crocs, $38.84 (orig. $59.99) Black Friday is just around the corner, so get ahead of the crowds and snag some Amazon-shopper-approved styles before the site is flooded on the big day. Below, find more customer-loved clothing, shoes, and accessories already on sale at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Hanes Sport Compression Racerback Sports Bra, $7.89–$12.13 (orig. $28); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress, $32.20 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Classic Fuzzy-Lined Crocs, $38.84 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $39.89 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans, $55.65 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com amazon Buy It! Jeossy Ankle Boots, $56.99 (orig. $109); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket, $71.60 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Bag, $83.77 (orig. $398); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses, $130 (orig. $163); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dr. Martens Leona Boot, $163.40 (orig. $190); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now This Shark Stick Vacuum Is 'So Much Better' Than a Dyson, According to Shoppers — and It's Only $150 Today Looking for Matching Family Holiday Pajamas? These Popular Picks on Amazon Are Festive and Affordable