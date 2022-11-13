Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These On-Sale Sweater Dresses, Jeans, and Boots Ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday might still be two weeks away (yes, Turkey Day is almost here!), but Amazon is already rolling out deep discounts in every category, including fashion.

A simple way to narrow down the best fashion finds from the thousands of early Black Friday deals at your fingertips is to check out what Amazon shoppers are adding to their carts right now. As price-savvy, practical-thinking, sharp deal-hunters, Amazon customers offer trust-worthy recommendations you might not find yourself, so it's always a good idea to check out what they're currently loving.

Below, we rounded up the clothing, shoes, outerwear, and accessories from fan-favorite brands like Levi's, Ray-Ban, and Hanes that Amazon shoppers are scooping up before Black Friday — and prices start at just $8.

Best Customer-Loved Clothing Deals at Amazon

Levi's is one of the most trusted denim brands around, and right now, several pairs are already marked down at Amazon before Black Friday. If you don't have a pair of Levi's jeans in your rotation yet, now's the time to snag one, like this trendy low rise pair, on sale for $56, or these highly-rated straight jeans that are marked down by 40 percent, ringing in at just $48.

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating, deeming the "very flattering" pair their "go-to jeans for fall and winter."

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $47.70 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

If you're looking for loungewear to keep you cozy this season, these drawstring joggers fit the bill — and they're discounted to $27 right now. With an elastic waistband, deep pockets, and a cuffed ankle, these joggers are not only super comfy, but they look sleek and elevated, too. One reviewer, a self-proclaimed "avid Lululemon-buyer" claims that they "have the same feel" as the popular brand's joggers, but at a lower price.

Whether you wear them while running errands or sticking to the couch, you're bound to look and feel good in these affordable joggers, which are available in 27 colors and patterns.

Amazon

Buy It! Santiny Drawstring Joggers, $26.34 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Leather pants are all the rage during fall and winter (and celebs like Hilary Duff and Dua Lipa are showing us how to style them), but if you want to embrace the trend in a comfier way, leather leggings are the way to go. This pair, available in black, brown, navy, and burgundy, has racked up more than 7,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who rave about how versatile, comfortable, and flattering they are. One even claimed that when they wear them, they "get so many compliments, it's not even funny."

Amazon

Buy It! Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings, $69.31 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Every fall and winter closet needs a soft sweater dress, and several customer-loved options are currently going for less than $33 at Amazon. According to more than 8,000 customers, this balloon sleeve sweater dress will take you seamlessly from fall into winter, while this turtleneck sweater dress, which has garnered nearly 13,000 five-star reviews, is "perfectly oversized" and "very cozy."

Amazon

Buy It! Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $31.99 (orig. $43.73); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers are currently loving two top-rated items from the reliable brand that does basics better than anyone else, Hanes. This staple racerback sports bra comes in 10 colors and patterns, most of which are currently on sale for just $12.

This classic Hanes sweatshirt, on the other hand, is on sale for just $8, which is a total steal. Nearly 33,000 shoppers have given the Hanes crewneck a five-star rating, deeming it "super soft and cozy." One reviewer even admitted that they buy "a few of these sweatshirts in different colors every fall."

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's Ecosmart Crew Sweatshirt, $7.99 (orig. $18); amazon.com

It's that time of year when it might not be quite cold enough a puffer jacket, but a vest will suffice — and this popular pick, loved by more than 16,000 Amazon shoppers, is on sale for just $30. Available in 19 solid colors, this quilted vest will layer well over hoodies or sweaters this season.

Amazon

Buy It! Fuinloth Quilted Puffer Vest, $29.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Below, find more customer-loved outerwear and accessories on sale at Amazon, including a Michael Kors crossbody bag that's nearly 80 percent off.

Best Customer-Loved Outerwear and Accessories Deals at Amazon

On the shoe front, Amazon shoppers are loving these fuzzy slippers, which are marked down to just $23 right now. Reviewers rave about how soft and fluffy they are, and even Hailey Bieber recently wore a similar style (albeit, a much pricier one.)

Amazon

Buy It! Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Below, shop more fan-favorite footwear on sale at Amazon ahead of Black Friday, including coveted Dr. Martens boots.

Best Customer-Loved Shoe Deals at Amazon

Black Friday is just around the corner, so get ahead of the crowds and snag some Amazon-shopper-approved styles before the site is flooded on the big day. Below, find more customer-loved clothing, shoes, and accessories already on sale at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Sport Compression Racerback Sports Bra, $7.89–$12.13 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress, $32.20 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Classic Fuzzy-Lined Crocs, $38.84 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $39.89 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans, $55.65 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

amazon

Buy It! Jeossy Ankle Boots, $56.99 (orig. $109); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket, $71.60 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Bag, $83.77 (orig. $398); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses, $130 (orig. $163); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Leona Boot, $163.40 (orig. $190); amazon.com

