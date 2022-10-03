What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving Prior to the Prime Early Access Sale? These 17 On-Sale Fall Fashion Finds

Summer has officially ended which means most of us are switching out our bright T-shirts, floral dresses, and cushy pool slides for soft turtlenecks, billowy bottoms, and lug sole boots.

If your closet is in need of a refresh, now's the perfect time to stock up. Last week, Amazon announced that it was having its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. Similar to Prime Day, the two-day shopping event (which takes place on October 11 and 12) will feature discounts on hundreds of thousands of products across beauty, electronics, home, fashion, and more. The sale will reward subscribers by featuring major savings on items that will be in demand during this year's holiday season.

Although the deals will be exclusive to Prime members, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial beforehand to gain access to the steepest discounts. You'll also receive other perks throughout the month, like complimentary two-day shipping, exclusive discounts at Whole Foods, and more than 30 other benefits.

Not signed up yet? Well, you're in luck because the retailer has already started marking down tons of items that anyone can take advantage of, including in its customer most-loved section — one of the most convenient places to shop on the site.

The under-the-radar department is filled with popular products Amazon customers are currently adding to their carts. Everything has a high number of perfect ratings and a slew of glowing reviews, including the fashion category, which has a bunch of cold-weather styles on sale right now.

Plus, just about any shopper will be able to find something they need without spending a lot of money, whether they want to score a denim jacket for 40 percent off that's great for layering over T-shirts while the weather is still fluctuating, or a pair of ″soft and luxurious″ slippers for under $20 that would make a wonderful present.

Keep scrolling to see the best fall fashion deals Amazon shoppers are loving, starting at just $10.

Best Customer Most-Loved Clothing Deals at Amazon

Even if you don't live somewhere where the leaves are changing color, you can still opt for this open-front cardigan in a hue that reminds us of fall foliage. It's designed with a cable-knit pattern that will add texture to any outfit you wear with it, while still providing plenty of warmth thanks to its long length that hits right above your knees. There's even a hood, so you can skip wearing a hat if the temp starts to drop. The Amazon best-seller is backed by more than 2,200 perfect ratings from shoppers who like that the top is not "too bulky." Sizes range from S-XL and all of them are 20 percent off right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Bwogeeya Open Front Long Cardigan in Wine Red, $39.04 (orig. $48.80); amazon.com

The Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck is another fall staple you should have in your closet, and right now it's a whopping 48 percent off. The best-selling pullover comes in 37 colors, including black, orange, light green, and gray, along with holiday-themed patterns like reindeer and dinosaurs wearing Santa hats. Many customers said the sweater looked "flattering" and could be dressed up with jeans and boots or worn more casually with leggings and sneakers. "I found it to be very cozy and chic enough to wear to work as well as at home," one reviewer wrote. "Many compliments from my office mates!"

Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck with Split Hem in Black, $28.69 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Popular outerwear is on sale, too, like this denim jacket from Levi's. Made from cotton with a little bit of stretch, the jacket hugs your body and has a slightly cropped length. A collar, button-up front, and two chest pockets finish off the classic silhouette. Wear it over a long sleeve T-shirt tucked into a pair of jeans and a beanie while running errands or hanging out with friends. Or, you can opt to style it with a slip dress and flats, Chelsea boots, or heels for dressier occasions. The customer-loved layering piece is currently under $55, which is a great deal considering it's lightweight enough to wear during the fall and spring.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, $53.70 (orig. $89.50); amazon.com

Best Customer Most-Loved Shoe and Accessories Deals at Amazon

Don't hesitate on accessories, either. We're eyeing this chic Fossil embossed leather crossbody bag for complementing our office commutes or date night 'fits — and it's $78 off. It's designed with an internal zippered pocket to securely hold your keys, headphones, cards, and chapstick, along with a roomy main pocket that comes with a zippered closure for extra peace of mind. You can choose to carry the bag on your shoulder or across your chest depending on what you're wearing or carrying on a particular day. Reviewers said it's the "perfect size" for everyday use and appreciated that it's made from high quality leather, meaning it will only look better with age.

"The leather is beautiful, durable, and seems like a bag that will last a long time," one shopper wrote. "I love the size of it, not too big like some other hobo/shoulder bags. It's sleek and stylish while maintaining a clean subtle enhancement to any outfit you throw on."

Amazon

Buy It! Fossil Jolie Leather Crossbody Handbag in Turquoise, $119.99 (orig. $198); amazon.com

But if you need to refresh your fall shoe collection, check out these buckle slides, which are 20 percent off in black (aka it will pair well with everything). They're easy to slip your feet into when you're rushing out the door, but will make your outfit look put together due to their slim profile and stylish suede-like fabric.

Amazon

Buy It! Musshoe Pointed Toe Slip-On Mules, $36.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Want something supportive when you're lounging at home? Then pick up multiple pairs of these under-$25 slippers. They have a band to secure your feet and are made from plush faux fur. Shoppers say the memory foam insole offers "great support," too. They come in 13 colors, so you can pick up a few as gifts while they're on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Parlovable Cross Band Open Toe Faux Fur Slippers, $16.99–$19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Get ahead by scooping up the best deals on Amazon before the Prime Early Sale event even starts. We don't know how long these highly rated fall styles will be marked down, so add your favorites to your cart ASAP before time runs out.

Shop more of our favorite customer-loved clothes and accessories below.

Amazon

Buy It! Miholl Casual Long Sleeve Top with Lace Sleeves, $9.99–$25.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ckikiou Lightweight Oversized Boat Neck Sweater, $26.59 with coupon (orig. $66.63); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cheruty Anti-Theft Convertible Backpack Tote in Tan, $33.29 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tommy Hilfiger Retro Style Graphic Leggings in Navy Blazer Blue, $25.62–$29.96 (orig. $39); amazon.com

