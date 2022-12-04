Lifestyle Fashion What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Winter? These 13 Must-Have Cozy Fashion Finds — Starting at Just $25 Bundle up with warm sweatpants, fuzzy slippers, and plaid shackets By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 4, 2022 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon December is here, and that means we're officially in cozy season. As temperatures continue to drop, snuggling up on the couch in your plushest robe, warmest sweatpants, and fluffiest slippers is a must, and Amazon has so many customer-loved winter clothes and shoes — and they all cost less than $50. Whether you're in need of some upgraded cozy loungewear, winter-ready shoes, or an easy gift for your hard-to-shop-for sister, these chic sweaters, fuzzy memory-foam slippers, and stylish jackets will keep you warm and comfy all season long. And with thousands of reviews from shoppers, these top-rated items check all of the boxes for winter essentials. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. To help you brace the elements (or check a few gifts off of your holiday shopping list), we sorted through dozens of products to find only the warmest, comfiest options so you can stock up before the cold weather hits full force. Shop Under-$50 Clothes and Shoes at Amazon Anrabess Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater Dress, $42.30 with coupon (orig. $67.99) Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings, $49.91 Automet Plaid Shacket, $35.98 (orig. $49.99) Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pants, $32.99 (orig. $35.99) Prettygarden Sheath Pencil Dress, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $43.99) Jabasic Lycra Chelsea Boot, $33.99 (orig. $49.99) Donpapa Memory Foam Slipper, $24.75 with coupon (orig. $30.99) LittleMax Plaid Poncho, $28.48 with coupon (orig. $52.99) Lillusory Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $54.99) Yeoku Fleece-Lined Sweatpants, $28.07 with coupon (orig. $38.99) Fz Fantastic Zone Knit Hat, Gloves, and Scarf Set, $33.99 Exlura Polka Dot Pleated Skirt, $31.89 (orig. $38.89) Longbay Knit Bootie Slipper, $30.95 (orig. $38.99) Finding a dress that's cozy enough to wear at work and for lounging on the couch at home can feel rare, but the Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater Dress by Anrabess checks all of the boxes for a winter staple. The popular dress is made of 100 percent acrylic that's soft and warm, and the oversized style means it offers great coverage, falling just above the knee. The versatile dress can be tossed in the washing machine and comes in 29 colors. Plus, it's on double sale right now for just $43 with a coupon. For those slightly warmer winter days, you may want a shacket (also known as a shirt jacket), and this on-sale option by Automet is a good choice. The lightweight flannel is made of a soft nylon and spandex fabric that'll keep you warm, but feels less heavy than a winter coat. The shacket comes in a trendy plaid, which has been worn by celebrities including Hilary Duff and Sarah Jessica Parker this fall. You can get it in 20 colors, and it's even 22 percent off its original price. Amazon Is Packed with Cyber Week Deals on Toys and Games to Give as Gifts — Up to 58% Off Need a new pair of staple work pants? So many shoppers are adding the Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pants to their carts. They boast nearly 20,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who love their flattering fit. "They're super soft and comfortable," one person said, adding that they bought multiple pairs. You can also tap into Kerry Washington, Lucy Hale, and so many other celebrities' go-to fall style with these faux leather leggings, which are high-waisted, machine-washable, and even have pockets. Plenty of cozy slippers and boots are also under $50 at Amazon, including the fluffy Donpappa slippers that can be worn inside or outside. They have a memory foam sole that cushions your feet, and the exterior is made of a plush fleece and breathable cotton that locks in warmth. If you want a little more coverage, opt for the customer-loved Longbay Bootie, which has a higher ankle cut. The boots also have a comfy memory foam interior, but thanks to their durable rubber sole, you can also take them outside. There are hundreds of cozy clothes, shoes, and accessories hiding in Amazon's customer-loved fashion hub. Shop our favorite picks below, many of which are even on sale! Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater Dress, $42.30 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Automet Plaid Shacket, $35.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings, $49.91; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pants, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Donpapa Memory Foam Slipper, $24.75 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Longbay Knit Bootie Slipper, $22.36 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing This Classic, Preppy Shoe That Deserves a Spot in Your Footwear Rotation Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Swiffers for This Steam Mop That 'Cleans So Much Better,' and It's on Sale Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon