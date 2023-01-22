Amazon Customers Are Loving These 'Elegant and Flattering' Blouses Right Now, and They All Cost Less Than $35

We're in the dead of winter, and although sweaters are so cozy (and an obvious staple), you may be looking for something slightly more elegant to wear to work, happy hour, or events. Blouses allow you to stay warm while looking effortlessly chic, and Amazon shoppers have been adding them to their carts like crazy recently.

Amazon's Customers' Most-Loved section is overflowing with silky blouses, ranging from long-sleeve to short-sleeve options in all kinds of winter-ready colors and patterns. And shoppers aren't the only ones who are loving this style as of late.

In early December, Brooke Shields wore a silky blouse while promoting a True Botanicals cream that "saves" her dry winter skin on Instagram. Drew Barrymore also often rocks the style while hosting her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, and she recently wore a brown blouse while speaking with Ross Mathews on her podcast. Hilary Duff also grabbed coffee in a Lillysilk blouse back in September, proving that the versatile top can be worn in so many ways.

Whether you have a fancy work event coming up or are looking for a nice everyday staple to elevate any outfit, Amazon has tons of blouses for as little as $27. Shop the options customers are loving below.

Shop Silky Blouses Amazon Customers Love

It's cold, so understandably you may be looking for more coverage without compromising on style, and the Avanova Leopard Printed Mock Neck Blouse gives you both. With a high neckline and quarter-sleeve silhouette, the blouse offers nice coverage of the upper body to keep you warm. The sleeves also have a ruffle hem to add a fancier feel, and the leopard print has been trendy this season, worn by everyone from Gigi Hadid to Emma Roberts. And for just under $30, you truly can't beat the price.

Amazon

Buy It! Avanova Leopard Printed Mock Neck Blouse, $28.99; amazon.com

Ruffled blouses are another trend celebrities like Zoey Deutch have been choosing for big events this winter. And you can get a red carpet-worthy ruffle top from Amazon for as little as $29. Made with polyester and chiffon fabric, the Sheln Lotus Ruffle Blouse has buttons running down the front for a fitted look. Shoppers particularly love the silhouette, with one five-star reviewer calling it "elegant and flattering." Plus, it's machine washable and comes in 30 colors, including basics like white and black, and more vibrant options such as blue and hot pink.

Amazon

Buy It! Sheln Lotus Ruffle Blouse, $28.99; amazon.com

If you're looking for more of an everyday blouse, this flowy top by Newchoice is a closet must-have. Made of a lightweight polyester and spandex blend that's breathable and stretchy, the blouse can be worn throughout multiple seasons of the year. It has a deep V-neck, making it a great shirt for showing off some chunky jewelry, and the flowy bottom can be tucked or untucked into your pants. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $31.

Amazon

Buy It! Newchoice Collared V-Neck Blouse, $30.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Blouses are a timeless staple that make any winter outfit look more elegant. Shop more flowy blouses that Amazon customers are loving below.

Amazon

Buy It! Bebonnie Lantern Chiffon Blouse, $28.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Astylish Pompom Button-Down Blouse, $27.53 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Chigant Long-Sleeve Button-Down Blouse, $27.55 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Soly Hux Stand Collar Blouse, $26.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.