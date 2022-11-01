Shoppers Say They Wear These 'Incredibly Comfy' Best-Selling Boots Every Day, and You Can Snag a Pair for $60

In case you somehow missed it, boot season is in full swing. And while Hollywood has been turning to fun trends like cowboy and suede boots, there's one staple shoe that celebrities (and so many others) pull out time and again: fluffy boots.

With their plush interior and easy slip-on style, fuzzy shoes that can be worn inside and outside of the house are a top choice for colder weather (although stars like Cardi B and Selena Gomez like to wear them year-round). And Amazon shoppers have found a pair of fuzzy boots they're "obsessed with," thanks to their extra warm interior and super comfy fit.

With an ankle cut and slip-on silhouette, the Cushionaire Pull-On Boots are basically a cross between a slipper and a boot. The best-selling boots are designed in the miniature style that has been particularly popular among Hollywood's A-Listers. Everyone from Jennifer Garner to Kendall Jenner has turned to teeny boots in chestnut hues, and others like Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk have even worn a platform version of the trend.

Featuring a similar design to the classic Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boots (which are currently sold out in the classic chestnut color), the Cushionaire boots are constructed with a faux shearling inside that multiple shoppers say feels like you're "walking on clouds." The fuzzy boots have a genuine suede leather exterior and memory foam insoles that add extra warmth and comfort. And with a durable rubber outsole and traction, the boots will support you if you have to walk through sleet or snow, making them an ideal pair of indoor/outdoor shoes.

Shoppers have been about just how cozy the boots are, saying that they've been living in them. "I've been looking everywhere for some comfortable house shoes to wear in my new home and these are perfect! I've worn them every day since they came in the mail," one five-star reviewer shared.

Another shopper, who lives in a cold area, said the boots are so warm that they don't need to wear socks — so they just slip the boots on and go. "I forget to take them off when I get home. They are like a durable slipper," they continued. And an additional shopper said that they were "impressed" with the quality of the budget-friendly shoes and even bought multiple pairs. "The sole is flexible and they are easy to put on and take off," they said. "They are incredibly soft, warm, and comfy!"

Although similar boots can cost well over $100, you can get the popular Cushionaire Pull-On Boots for just $60 in multiple colors, including must-have chestnut, classic hues black and gray, and cheetah print. If you're looking to add a pair of go-to fluffy boots to add to your winter closet, these ultra-cozy options are it. Shop more colors below.

