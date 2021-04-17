People Say These $25 Slide Sandals Are So Comfortable, They Don’t Even Notice They’re Wearing Them 

Designed with comfort in mind, the Cushionaire Lane Sandals have a flexible yet supportive cork footbed that molds to your foot to “fit like a dream.” The contoured insole has a deep heel cup — a design feature that helps provide stability and promote your natural foot position as you walk, according to a 2014 study published in Clinical Interventions in Aging — and a slightly raised arch for added support. Amazon shoppers with plantar fasciitis and flat feet have given the slides their stamp of approval; one person with heel pain says they can actually “wear them all day.”