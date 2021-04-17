People Say These $25 Slide Sandals Are So Comfortable, They Don’t Even Notice They’re Wearing Them 

Profile Menu
When you’re on your feet all day, wearing comfortable shoes that’ll provide enough cushion and support is a must. It also helps if they’re stylish, so you’ll want to wear them all the time. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on summer sandals. More than 15,700 Amazon shoppers are convinced they found the perfect pair of cushioned slides that feel “100 times more comfortable” than pricier options — and they start at just $25.
Designed with comfort in mind, the Cushionaire Lane Sandals have a flexible yet supportive cork footbed that molds to your foot to “fit like a dream.” The contoured insole has a deep heel cup — a design feature that helps provide stability and promote your natural foot position as you walk, according to a 2014 study published in Clinical Interventions in Aging — and a slightly raised arch for added support. Amazon shoppers with plantar fasciitis and flat feet have given the slides their stamp of approval; one person with heel pain says they can actually “wear them all day.”
Additionally, they have an EVA foam sole that provides a good amount of traction and absorbs shock as you walk. Shoppers also love the soft upper, which sports two adjustable buckles that allow you to customize the fit whether you have wide or narrow feet.
“I think these would be awesome for people with wider feet than mine because the foot bed can accommodate a pretty wide foot and the straps are completely adjustable,” said a reviewer. “They are SO comfortable that I don't even notice I'm wearing them.”
While the Amazon best-sellers have an ergonomic construction, that doesn’t mean they skimp on style. Choose from 23 different colors — including classic shades like brown and black, or brighter options like yellow and pink — all of which are perfect for the upcoming season. And because the slides are so affordable, shoppers say they’re buying them in multiple colors to wear with different outfits.
“I was thinking of buying Birkenstocks, but I wanted to try a low-cost alternative first. I’m so glad I did!” another wrote “These shoes are absolutely comfortable and they look amazing… After a long day at work, these make my feet feel like I’m walking on pillows.”
For all day-wear, you can’t go wrong with the Cushionaire Lane Cork sandals that some have called “the best $25” they’ve ever spent on shoes.
