Cooler temperatures shouldn't force us to sacrifice the convenience of slip-on shoes. That's why warmer slides, like the Birkenstock Boston clogs that celebrities love, are in super high demand right now, making them nearly impossible to find online and in stores.

Rather than wait who knows how long for a restock, or buy them at a hugely inflated resell price, we suggest getting a pair that look identical, especially since we found ones on Amazon for only $40. It may sound too good to be true, but one thing's for sure: The Cushionaire Hana Cork Footbed Clog will keep your feet warm and hands free from fussing with footwear all fall and winter long.

While the dupe doesn't have 100 percent of the attributes beloved by Birks clog wearers, they're pretty darn close for how they look. Similar to the Boston clogs, these slip-ons feature an upper that's soft and flexible, as well as genuine suede insoles, which easily form to the contour of the wearer's foot. There's also a big buckle strap that can be adjusted for a more comfortable, customized fit.

Available in black, stone gray, and a brown that mimics Birkenstocks' best-selling taupe shade, it's hard not to mistake them for the real deal at first glance. That's one reason why shoppers love them, and why they have hundreds of five-star ratings.

One reviewer wrote that the shoes "have no break in period," adding that they "would gladly buy these over and over again." Another person said they're "great for running errands, [and] quickly running outside to take out the trash," while a third five-star reviewer raved that the leather doesn't scratch or stain.

Once you grab a pair, you'll want to order every color so you can try out all of the combinations shown off by celebs. They can be effortlessly styled with ripped baggy jeans and a cropped tee, as modeled by Hilary Duff, Kristen Bell, and Kylie Jenner. Or, for an even more casual route, try the sweats with clogs combo that's preferred by Kaia Gerber.

Regardless of how you choose to wear them, nothing beats the feeling of wearing slipper-like shoes outside the house, which is the exact experience clogs bring to your closet.

