Dress Like Celebrities with This White Button-Down Shirt from Cupshe That's Now on Amazon

Casey Clark
Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce.

Published on September 16, 2022

You've probably seen Cupshe's vibrant, trendy swimwear all over Instagram. The brand's swimsuits went viral a few years ago, and have been worn by influencers like Gabrielle Epstein and YouTube star Claudipia. While known for its colorful bathing suits, Cupshe also has a wide variety of clothing options as well, from dresses and sweaters to rompers and shirts — all of which are available on Amazon.

Now, the brand has expanded its lineup by adding a new piece to the collection: a white button-down shirt. The Cupshe Blouse is a versatile wardrobe staple that can be worn all year round. Made from 100 percent cotton, the button-down shirt has a relaxed fit that's comfortable and flattering on different body types. It's available in sizes XS to XL on Amazon for just $25.

Buy It! Cupshe Long Sleeve Button-Down Casual Top with Pockets, $24.99; amazon.com

Not only is the crisp white color classy and great for mixing and matching, but the long cuffed sleeves and two breast pockets also provide extra flare for additional styling opportunities. Wear it open over swimsuits while you're continuing to soak up the last days of summer, or style it buttoned-up with jeans and booties come fall. For accessories, you may want to consider adding a chunky necklace or a pair of statement earrings to top off the look.

Even celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber have been spotted wearing white button-downs all throughout this year, so it's safe to say this closet essential isn't going anywhere anytime soon. You can also style this staple with a pair of biker shorts and sneakers like The Marry Me actress for a more laid-back athleisure look, or tuck it into a pair of slacks or khaki pants like Holmes for a simple and sophisticated outfit for the office.

Since the blouse is one of Cupshe's new arrivals, it hasn't racked up any reviews from shoppers just yet. But we predict that, with its stylish design, budget-friendly price, and the fact that it comes from such a popular brand, it will be a new customer favorite.

Regardless of the season and your style preferences, Cupshe's Button-Down Shirt is a great piece to have in your closet and one you'll want to snag before it sells out.

