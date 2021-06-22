Deal Alert! This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Is Only $19 on Amazon for a Limited Time

With a post-Covid world finally in sight, you may already be stocking up on breezy formal dresses, flirty night-out outfits, and even office-appropriate pants (so long, cozy joggers). But there's one summer item that's an absolute must-buy as you begin to venture out and travel again: the perfect swimsuit. Whether you set off on a sunny beach day trip or an exotic weeklong excursion, you'll need a cute, camera-ready suit that offers the right amount of coverage and comfort.