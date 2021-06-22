Shop

Deal Alert! This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Is Only $19 on Amazon for a Limited Time

The sale ends tonight
By Zarah Kavarana
June 22, 2021 06:30 PM
With a post-Covid world finally in sight, you may already be stocking up on breezy formal dresses, flirty night-out outfits, and even office-appropriate pants (so long, cozy joggers). But there's one summer item that's an absolute must-buy as you begin to venture out and travel again: the perfect swimsuit. Whether you set off on a sunny beach day trip or an exotic weeklong excursion, you'll need a cute, camera-ready suit that offers the right amount of coverage and comfort. 

That's where the Cupshe Ruffle V-Neck Swimsuit comes into play, featuring a covered up one-piece style that's still sexy thanks to a form-fitting shape, cheeky bottom, and strategic cutouts that make it look like a lace-up bikini from the back. It's just as cute from the front with a ruched torso that cinches in your midsection, plus a plunging V-neckline with removable bra pads and ruffle detailing. As one reviewer described it, it's a "mom suit but Ferrari style."

Buy It! Cupshe Ruffle V-Neck Swimsuit, from $18.89; amazon.com 

This swimsuit really is the whole package, so it's no wonder why it's Amazon's best-selling one-piece with more than 7,500 perfect ratings. Best of all, it's trending on the site right now with a hefty 35 percent off discount for Amazon Prime Day, meaning you can score a "flattering and comfortable" suit of your own for less than $20.

"I actually felt beautiful in it," wrote one five-star reviewer. "My 11-year-old son even made a big deal about how good it looked on me. It covered enough yet was cut in a way to make you feel beautiful and womanly."

With 20 colors and patterns in sizes XS to XXL, there are plenty of options to choose from if you're searching for the ideal suit. Opt for bold and colorful florals or keep it classic with bright and summery hues - whichever you pick, happy Amazon reviewers urge shoppers to "Give Cupshe a try. You won't regret it!"

Shop the Cupshe Ruffle V-Neck Swimsuit for just $19 while Prime Day savings last, and keep scrolling to see our favorite colors and prints below:

