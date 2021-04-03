Amazon Shoppers Say They ‘Actually Feel Beautiful’ in This Best-Selling One-Piece

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
If you've always wanted to combine the sexy style of a bikini with the flattering and comfortable feeling of a one-piece, you're in luck. One of Amazon's most popular bathing suit brands somehow created a design that gives shoppers the best of both worlds.
Cupshe's ruffled V-neck design has everything you'd want in a suit: a form-fitting (but not suffocating) shape, some subtle and sensual cutouts, and enough coverage to keep you from feeling naked or vulnerable in public. The best-selling one-piece also has a unique back design shoppers love. From behind, the suit looks like a tied-up bikini thanks to the lace-up design. And from the front, a V-neck and ruffle details create an elevated one-piece style that's seriously cute.
Buy It! Cupshe Ruffle V-Neck Swimsuit in Black Floral, $23.99–$28.99; amazon.com
One shopper explained it best, writing it's a "mom suit but Ferrari style." Another gave some words of advice for first-time buyers: "Get ready for compliments!"
This luxe confidence might come from the stylish prints or inclusive sizing the one-piece comes in. There are a whopping 19 patterns to choose from, including colorful florals and vibrant blues, and sizes run from XS to XXL. More than 4,000 shoppers have given the summery suit a perfect rating, citing the ruched torso, removable bra pads, and lace-up back as impressive features.
"I actually felt beautiful in it," wrote one shopper. "My 11-year-old son even made a big deal about how good it looked on me. It covered enough yet was cut in a way to make you feel beautiful and womanly."
Below, shop the one-piece that does it all — even inspires compliments from your kids — for under $30.
Buy It! Cupshe Ruffle V-Neck Swimsuit in Cyan, $23.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cupshe Ruffle V-Neck Swimsuit in Pink, $23.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cupshe Ruffle V-Neck Swimsuit in White Floral, $23.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cupshe Ruffle V-Neck Swimsuit in Burgundy, $23.99–$28.99; amazon.com