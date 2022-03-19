Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding This 'Classy and Flattering' $30 Swimsuit to Their Carts
If bathing suit shopping stresses you out, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a swimsuit that's comfortable, flattering, and affordable.
Created by popular swimwear brand Cupshe, this one-piece swimsuit is a hit with shoppers. It's the second most-purchased women's one-piece swimsuit on Amazon as of this writing, and it's even ranking near the top of the broader women's swimsuits and cover-ups best-seller list.
So why do shoppers keep adding it to their carts? Well, it's made of chinlon (a type of nylon) and spandex, making it soft and comfortable. Featuring a V-neck and a cheeky bottom, the bathing suit is a great option if you want to show some skin but don't want to reach for a bikini. And while one-piece swimsuit designs tend to be more minimalist (read: boring), this one has ruching details on the bottom of the cups and across the front that make it extra cute.
Plus, it comes in a bunch of colors — 14, to be exact — including multiple shades of green and blue. It's also available in black, burgundy, red, and brown, as well as lighter colors like pink and bright yellow. Designed for different body types, the swimsuit runs from sizes XS to XXL. For more of a custom fit up top, it has adjustable straps and removable padding inserts.
The swimsuit costs $30 — a steal considering bathing suits can easily run upwards of $100. In fact, the swimsuit's price tag is so reasonable, you won't have to ask yourself the typical bathing suit shopping question: "Why does a piece of fabric so small cost so much?"
More than 8,000 customers have given the swimsuit a five-star rating, with many praising its "amazing" material that feels thick and soft. Multiple shoppers say the "classy and flattering" cut of the bathing suit has made them "feel super confident."
One customer, who says the swimsuit is flattering for women with curvy hips, even listed all the reasons for why it's the best bathing suit they've ever owned: "The deep V is sexy, the back shows a little booty, and it's long enough torso-wise that I don't have to suffer the dreaded camel toe."
Numerous others rave that the "stretchy" swimsuit is "super comfortable," with one shopper noting that there's no need to constantly adjust it since it doesn't "move, sag, [or] bind."
Give your spring and summer wardrobe a fun upgrade and head to Amazon to shop this $30 Cupshe one-piece swimsuit.
