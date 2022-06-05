One-Shoulder Tops Are a Major Summer Trend, and This $30 Colorblock Swimsuit Is How Shoppers Are Buying In
It's time to give the cold shoulder to spring because summer is here and one-shouldered tops are in.
This season, dresses, tanks, and swimsuits with only one shoulder are rising in popularity, and Amazon shoppers are already hopping on board with the trend. Case in point: Over the past few months, this one-shouldered one-piece swimsuit has gained many five-star reviews, and customers are raving about everything from its low price to its flattering fit.
Aside from its affordability (it's just $30!) many traits of the Cupshe Color-Block Bowknot One-Piece are appealing, like its flirty bow tie strap, its textured fabric (which shoppers call "durable"), and its stylish color-block pattern, which is available in white and light blue, black, brown, or royal blue, the latter of which is festive for the Fourth of July.
Plus, one-shoulder means fewer tan lines without the hassle of wearing a strapless swimsuit that inevitably falls down when you're walking around. Even Chrissy Teigen is a fan of the look, having worn two one-shouldered bathing suits while vacationing with her family in Hawaii in April.
Buy It! Cupshe One-Shouldered Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99; amazon.com
Cupshe is known for its cost-effective, comfortable, and supportive swimwear that fits a variety of body types, and this one-piece swimsuit is no exception. With removable pads and a strap that can be tightened as needed, you can adjust the top to your specific needs. Even shoppers who were skeptical about the support just one strap could provide claimed that it exceeded their expectations.
Moms in particular love this Cupshe swimsuit, with one writing that it's the "first bathing suit [they've] felt sexy in since before [they] had a baby," and countless shoppers claim that they "get so many compliments" when they wear it. Embrace the arrival of swimsuit season and snag the popular one-shouldered one-piece swimsuit on Amazon before sizes start selling out.
