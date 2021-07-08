Even Shoppers Who 'Hate Tight Workout Tops' Are Obsessed with This 'Never Clingy' Racerback Tank from Amazon
Finding a workout top that's both comfortable and breathable can be a feat for fitness buffs. Well, that was before the Ictive Workout Tank achieved both and earned seals of approval from thousands of Amazon shoppers.
Thanks to its moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, mesh paneling, and cooling, sweat-resistant design, this fitness top — available in sizes XS to XXL — offers impressive ventilation. In addition to keeping you cool, it also ensures optimal comfort and coverage with its loose-fitting scoop neck and racerback silhouette, which reviewers say makes it a great top for many types of physical activity — including just running errands. But the best part is the workout top's affordable price, which falls just under $20.
"This is the one," shared one excited Amazon reviewer. "I have tried on at least six tops on Amazon looking for the right fit and came across the issue of giant armholes, too much cleavage, or too tight on hips. This one was an absolutely perfect fit on the chest, hips, and in length."
Another added that its flowy fit provides the perfect amount of ventilation and praised the vast assortment of colors it comes in. "It's long enough to wear with leggings, not too tight, and not see-through," they wrote. "The color is bright and vibrant. The mesh back is a nice touch for airflow during my more intense workouts and cute with those strappy sports bras. I'll be buying this in more colors."
It's even won over shoppers who aren't particularly fond of "tight running tops" with its "quality fabric" and flattering fit. It "isn't clingy at all," one shopper said. "These are my new favorite tops for running. I have three and am ordering more so I have one to wear every day. I run 40-ish miles a week in the Texas heat and these are the most comfortable tops I've found."
Many were also happy to report that the top isn't sheer despite its ventilation and that it is "stretchy but still keeps its shape," which encouraged several customers to order their normal size. "The cut is very flattering," one customer explained. "It drapes nicely over my bum… especially when weight lifting and squatting. It's perfect and doesn't ride up! The armholes are comfy and soft as well, not tight or binding. If you are searching for an overall great tank top, this is it!"
Give your fitness wardrobe a refresh and grab the Ictive Workout Tank from Amazon today.