These 'Buttery Soft' $26 Faux Leather Leggings Are Topping Amazon's Charts This Week

Shoppers say they’re “identical” to pricier brands

Published on September 23, 2022 04:30 AM

CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Leggings
Photo: Amazon

Leggings truly are the most versatile pants — they can be worn with a tank at the gym, with a sweater at lunch, or even to the office, and you know you'll always be comfortable.

And Amazon shoppers just found a $26 pair that really can be worn to practically any event. The Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings are topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week thanks to their flattering fit and sleek look that reviewers say compares to much pricier brands.

The leggings are made of a polyamide and spandex fabric that feels smooth yet supportive. With four-way stretch, the pants are designed to move with you, whether you're working up a sweat or commuting to work. The high waistband elastic helps you feel supported, while the gusset crotch ensures that you stay covered.

CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Beige, $26; amazon.com

With a 28-inch inseam, the full-length leggings hit right at the ankles, offering great coverage for crisp fall days. The pants' faux leather matte finish instantly elevates any outfit. You can wear them with sneakers and a denim jacket during a stroll, or dress them up with a blouse and booties for a night out.

Despite being just $26, reviewers said they were pleasantly "surprised" by faux leather leggings. "The quality is better than I expected," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Another shopper called the "buttery soft" pants "flattering" and "identical" to more expensive pairs. "These are great for any occasion. "The soft feel and flexibility make them comfortable for the gym and fashionable to wear out," an additional reviewer shared.

The Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings are available in 13 colors too, including classics like black and gray or statement hues such as maroon or purple — all for less than $30. If you're looking for a staple legging to wear inside and outside of the gym, shoppers agree these leggings are it. Check out more color options below.

CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Black, $26; amazon.com

CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Green, $26; amazon.com

CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Purple Taupe, $26; amazon.com

CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Gray, $26; amazon.com

CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Leggings
Amazon

Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Maroon, $26; amazon.com

