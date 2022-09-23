Lifestyle Fashion These 'Buttery Soft' $26 Faux Leather Leggings Are Topping Amazon's Charts This Week Shoppers say they’re “identical” to pricier brands By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 04:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Leggings truly are the most versatile pants — they can be worn with a tank at the gym, with a sweater at lunch, or even to the office, and you know you'll always be comfortable. And Amazon shoppers just found a $26 pair that really can be worn to practically any event. The Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings are topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week thanks to their flattering fit and sleek look that reviewers say compares to much pricier brands. The leggings are made of a polyamide and spandex fabric that feels smooth yet supportive. With four-way stretch, the pants are designed to move with you, whether you're working up a sweat or commuting to work. The high waistband elastic helps you feel supported, while the gusset crotch ensures that you stay covered. Amazon Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Beige, $26; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. With a 28-inch inseam, the full-length leggings hit right at the ankles, offering great coverage for crisp fall days. The pants' faux leather matte finish instantly elevates any outfit. You can wear them with sneakers and a denim jacket during a stroll, or dress them up with a blouse and booties for a night out. Despite being just $26, reviewers said they were pleasantly "surprised" by faux leather leggings. "The quality is better than I expected," one five-star reviewer wrote. Another shopper called the "buttery soft" pants "flattering" and "identical" to more expensive pairs. "These are great for any occasion. "The soft feel and flexibility make them comfortable for the gym and fashionable to wear out," an additional reviewer shared. The Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings are available in 13 colors too, including classics like black and gray or statement hues such as maroon or purple — all for less than $30. If you're looking for a staple legging to wear inside and outside of the gym, shoppers agree these leggings are it. Check out more color options below. Amazon Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Black, $26; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Green, $26; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Purple Taupe, $26; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Gray, $26; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crz Yoga Matte Faux Leather Leggings in Maroon, $26; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.