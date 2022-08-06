People.com Lifestyle Fashion Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum Relaxed Between Takes in These Comfy Shoes with 268,000 Five-Star Ratings Plus, they’re on sale right now in multiple colors at Amazon By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2022 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage; Dominik Bindl/WireImage Actors know that just one scene of a movie can take hours — even days — to film. All of that time up on your feet is bound to cause foot pain, and Emmy Rossum and Amanda Seyfried have a super affordable solution. Earlier this week, the stars were spotted wearing the Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs while taking a break in between filming their Apple TV+ drama series The Crowded Room. The best-selling shoe is up to 43 percent off in multiple colors, like navy, green, black, and red. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rossum wore a pair of navy Crocs clogs along with a knee-length green skirt and a matching short-sleeve knitted turtle neck as she walked around in between takes, while Seyfriend lounged in an army green pair with a flowy striped blouse and casual khaki trousers as she rested on a New York City sidewalk with her dog Finn. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images It's no surprise the celebrities opted for comfy Crocs to give their feet a break. With over 268,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the popular shoes offer support that is unmatched. Plus, clogs have been trendy this year among a host of celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner, and more. The slip-on style is perfect for those always on the move and the open back offers more breathability for your ankle. Amazon Buy It! Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs in Navy, $28.41–$36.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Speaking of breathability, the classic Crocs have a whole lot of it. The shoe boasts the brand's signature ventilation port that expels moisture and debris quickly. That's why Crocs have long been a wonderful choice for summertime, when pool and beach trips are frequent. The best-selling shoes are also made of croslite material that makes them feel both lightweight and sturdy. And the shafted arch helps offer support to sore feet, while the pivoting heel straps keeps them secured — even while commuting through New York City. "These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever put on my feet," one reviewer with high arches said. "I feel like I am walking on a cloud." Another person said the shoes help relieve their foot pain. "I have painful heel spurs and these shoes work well for me," they wrote. And they're "easy to clean," someone else added. All you have to do is hand wash them with mild soap or toss them into the washing machine on a gentle cycle. Right now, multiple colors of the Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs are on sale for up to 43 percent off. Whether you're hitting the pool, commuting around the city, or lounging around the house, these wildly popular slip-ons will keep you supported. Amazon Buy It! Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs in Army Green, $37.49–$49.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs in Black, $33.80–$34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs in Pepper, $28.18–$34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.