Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum Relaxed Between Takes in These Comfy Shoes with 268,000 Five-Star Ratings

Actors know that just one scene of a movie can take hours — even days — to film. All of that time up on your feet is bound to cause foot pain, and Emmy Rossum and Amanda Seyfried have a super affordable solution.

Earlier this week, the stars were spotted wearing the Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs while taking a break in between filming their Apple TV+ drama series The Crowded Room. The best-selling shoe is up to 43 percent off in multiple colors, like navy, green, black, and red.

Rossum wore a pair of navy Crocs clogs along with a knee-length green skirt and a matching short-sleeve knitted turtle neck as she walked around in between takes, while Seyfriend lounged in an army green pair with a flowy striped blouse and casual khaki trousers as she rested on a New York City sidewalk with her dog Finn.

It's no surprise the celebrities opted for comfy Crocs to give their feet a break. With over 268,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the popular shoes offer support that is unmatched.

Plus, clogs have been trendy this year among a host of celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner, and more. The slip-on style is perfect for those always on the move and the open back offers more breathability for your ankle.

Speaking of breathability, the classic Crocs have a whole lot of it. The shoe boasts the brand's signature ventilation port that expels moisture and debris quickly. That's why Crocs have long been a wonderful choice for summertime, when pool and beach trips are frequent. The best-selling shoes are also made of croslite material that makes them feel both lightweight and sturdy. And the shafted arch helps offer support to sore feet, while the pivoting heel straps keeps them secured — even while commuting through New York City.

"These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever put on my feet," one reviewer with high arches said. "I feel like I am walking on a cloud."

Another person said the shoes help relieve their foot pain. "I have painful heel spurs and these shoes work well for me," they wrote.

And they're "easy to clean," someone else added. All you have to do is hand wash them with mild soap or toss them into the washing machine on a gentle cycle.

Right now, multiple colors of the Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs are on sale for up to 43 percent off. Whether you're hitting the pool, commuting around the city, or lounging around the house, these wildly popular slip-ons will keep you supported.

