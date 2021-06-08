TikTok Users and Amazon Shoppers Agree: Crochet Tops Are the 'Perfect Summer Staple
It's no doubt that TikTok is responsible for finding the hottest clothing trends. Case in point: the butt-lifting leggings that everyone, including Lizzo, can't get enough of. And now, it seems that users on the app have found the latest "It" item for the summer: crochet tank tops.
The knit designs are everywhere on the app. The hashtag #crochettop has more than 46.4 million views, and influencers as well as average users can be spotted throughout the app's For You Page (a feed of public videos curated by TikTok's algorithm) sporting the casual look in their videos. And while the design looks rather luxe, it's actually quite affordable to shop, especially on Amazon. Some customer-loved crochet tops start at $12 - and many of them are available for around $20 or less.
Like TikTok users, Amazon shoppers are big fans of this youthful, airy summer style because the tops' knit design is breathable, making them ideal for extremely warm days. For example, this Uusollecy style is a flowy A-line cami that has the typical flattering shape you can expect from a loose tank top, but its patchwork construction allows for airflow, keeping you cool.
"I bought a few and am very happy with how nice they look and feel on a hot day," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Pair with a skirt or shorts, [and] they dress up your look fabulously."
Buy It! Uusollecy Womens Knit Tank Top, $18.99-$19.99; amazon.com
That versatility is a major draw for shoppers. Most of the knit styles on Amazon come with casual cuts that go well with shorts and pants, and there are several pattern options and color choices to pick from, too. For example, this Tutorutor crochet top comes in several neutral colors that can match with whatever bottoms you've got in mind. And in cooler months, they can easily act as the first layer below cardigans and sweaters.
One reviewer went as far as calling this tank top style the "perfect summer staple." They continued: "I've worn it with dress pants and shorts and have received compliments every time."
Buy It! Tutorutor Crochet Knit Cami, $16.88-$21.98; amazon.com
From camis to crop tops, you can shop a wide variety of crochet shirt styles. Below, check out some more stylish options that prove TikTok users have a special eye for spotting new closet essentials.
Buy It! SweatyRocks Space Dye Knit Camisole, $17.99; amazon.com
Buy It! SweatyRocks Knit Ruffle Hem V Neck Peplum, $18.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Aphratti Crochet V-Neck Cami, $11.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Nulibenna Loose Cami, $14.88-$20.88; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.