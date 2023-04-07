These Best-Selling House Shoes Are the 'Perfect Summer Slipper,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

If your springtime loungewear lineup mainly consists of shorts, tees, and tanks, you don't want to forget about one very important finishing touch: footwear.

These Crazy Lady Cross Band Slippers combine the breeziness of flip-flops with the coziness of winter house shoes. And right now, you can snag a pair on sale for as little as $14 at Amazon — the lowest price we've seen in months.

The slippers feature a cushioned insole made from ergonomic, high-density foam with a terry cloth lining. They're covered in super-soft faux fur that provides additional comfort and warmth, while the open-toe design facilitates airflow. Plus, the slippers' rubber soles have a "good amount of traction," according to one reviewer, so you can walk confidently on hard floors, or even down the driveway when you step out and grab the mail.

While the pink slippers currently boast the steepest discount, you'll also find various markdowns on other colors and patterns — from neutrals like black and white to bolder styles, like this leopard print pair. The slippers are available in women's sizes 4.5–10.5, and the brand recommends sizing up for shoppers with wide feet.

Buy It! Crazy Lady Cross Band Slippers in Pink, $14.39–$14.44 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

The fluffy slippers have racked up more than 20,000 perfect ratings and have even earned themselves the best-selling spot in Amazon's women's slippers category. Tons of shoppers have raved about the softness and coziness of the house shoes, as well as how airy they are in reviews. One shopper simply called them the "perfect summer slipper," while another reviewer explained how the open-toe design provides "breathing room" so "your feet don't get too hot in the summer."

In addition to calling them "super cute and durable," a third person wrote: "I wear them all over the house and love that my feet never feel hot."

Top off your spring and summer loungewear collection with the best-selling Crazy Lady Cross Band Slippers while they're on sale at Amazon.

