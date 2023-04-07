These Best-Selling House Shoes Are the 'Perfect Summer Slipper,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

“I wear them all over the house and love that my feet never feel hot"

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If your springtime loungewear lineup mainly consists of shorts, tees, and tanks, you don't want to forget about one very important finishing touch: footwear.

These Crazy Lady Cross Band Slippers combine the breeziness of flip-flops with the coziness of winter house shoes. And right now, you can snag a pair on sale for as little as $14 at Amazon — the lowest price we've seen in months.

The slippers feature a cushioned insole made from ergonomic, high-density foam with a terry cloth lining. They're covered in super-soft faux fur that provides additional comfort and warmth, while the open-toe design facilitates airflow. Plus, the slippers' rubber soles have a "good amount of traction," according to one reviewer, so you can walk confidently on hard floors, or even down the driveway when you step out and grab the mail.

While the pink slippers currently boast the steepest discount, you'll also find various markdowns on other colors and patterns — from neutrals like black and white to bolder styles, like this leopard print pair. The slippers are available in women's sizes 4.5–10.5, and the brand recommends sizing up for shoppers with wide feet.

Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Crazy Lady Cross Band Slippers in Pink, $14.39–$14.44 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

The fluffy slippers have racked up more than 20,000 perfect ratings and have even earned themselves the best-selling spot in Amazon's women's slippers category. Tons of shoppers have raved about the softness and coziness of the house shoes, as well as how airy they are in reviews. One shopper simply called them the "perfect summer slipper," while another reviewer explained how the open-toe design provides "breathing room" so "your feet don't get too hot in the summer."

In addition to calling them "super cute and durable," a third person wrote: "I wear them all over the house and love that my feet never feel hot."

Top off your spring and summer loungewear collection with the best-selling Crazy Lady Cross Band Slippers while they're on sale at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nicebay Handheld Vacuum Cordless Tout
This Handheld Vacuum Is a 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse,' and It's 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love the 'Crisp, Cool Feel' of These Bed Sheets — and They're on Sale Today
Andie Macdowell And Helen Mirren Turn Up The Glam As They Film Next L’Oreal Paris Advert
Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell Twinned in the Vibrant Hue Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of
Related Articles
Andie Macdowell And Helen Mirren Turn Up The Glam As They Film Next L’Oreal Paris Advert
Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell Twinned in the Vibrant Hue Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of
The A-List: Lake Pajamas Review Tout Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Wears These Soft Pajamas, Which Make Me Feel Like I'm Wrapped Up in Luxurious Hotel Sheets
Long Dresses Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Midi and Maxi Dresses for Spring — and These 10 Must-Haves Are Under $50
Best of The Drop Tout
I'm a Fashion Writer, and This Under-the-Radar Amazon Brand Is Constantly Impressing Me
mindy kaling- rainbow dress amazon
Mindy Kaling's Stunning Ombre Rainbow Dress Costs $597 — but We Found a Lookalike for Just $33
Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Jennifer Aniston's Spacious Straw Tote in 'Murder Mystery 2' Is the Perfect Big Bag for Beach Days
P.F. Flyers Hi-Top Sneaker Review Tout
I Got These Ultra-Comfy White Sneakers from a Brand My Mom Loved as a Kid — and Wore Them for 10 Hours Straight
Hanes Ultimate Women's 6-Pack Comfort Toe Seamed Ankle Socks Tout
These Trusty Hanes Ankle Socks Shoppers Buy 'Over and Over Again' Are on Sale for Less Than $2 a Pair
Lululemon Madhappy Collab
Lululemon's Newest Belt Bag Is Already Selling Out — Scoop It Up While You Can
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Katie Holmes is seen on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images); New York, NY - Fashionista Katie Holmes is all smiles while arriving at her NYC apt after enjoying a shopping trip. Pictured: Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Katie Holmes Is Engrossed in her Phone as she Heads to Final Performance of The Wanderers in Soho, NY. 02 Apr 2023 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing a Sleek Version of the Timeless Shoe We've Seen on Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift
Women's Casual Floral Blouse Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Chart-Climbing Blouse 'Flattering and Comfortable' — and It's $26 Right Now
ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Dress
This Dress Is 'Perfect for Spring and Summer,' According to Shoppers — and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Tout
These 'Insanely Soft' T-Shirts Have 28,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and They're on Sale for $5 Apiece
Amazon Outlet Dressed Under-$50 Tout
7 Under-$50 Spring Dresses We Discovered in Amazon's Outlet This Month
Hannah Ann Sluss Alo Tennis Dress
Hannah Ann Sluss Kept Cool at Disney World in This Sweat-Resistant Tennis Dress That Has Hidden Pockets
Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots Tout
Sperry Duck Boots That Can Help You Combat April Showers Are Up to 57% Off at Amazon Right Now